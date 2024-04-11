Business

Employers: 4-day work week may not suit all industries even as employees expect it to become new norm

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by human resources management consultancy ADP found that approximately three-thirds of respondents anticipate the adoption of a four-day work week as the new norm within the next five years.

According to the survey, approximately 20% of employees currently enjoy the benefits of a four-day work week, signalling an existing trend towards shorter work weeks.

While this revelation reflects a burgeoning desire for flexibility and work-life balance, some employers have warned of the complexities inherent in implementing such a system across diverse industries.

Employers, speaking to 8World, noted that the adoption of a four-day work week often forms part of flexible working arrangements aimed at meeting the evolving needs of employees.

However, they cautioned that its feasibility varies across industries.

One company head stressed the importance of approaching the transition from a sustainability perspective, suggesting that while discussions about implementing the four-day work week are underway, they remain in their preliminary stages.

A restaurant group echoed this sentiment, expressing concerns that such a system could lead to longer daily hours and heightened pressure for employees, particularly in high-intensity environments like kitchens.

See also  NTUC warns workers and employers of the challenging year ahead

In most cases where the four-day work week is offered, the total working hours per week remain relatively constant at 44 hours. This translates to longer daily shifts, with employees typically working around 12 hours daily.

In industries such as catering, where operations typically span seven days a week, scheduling shifts can be challenging.

A catering company’s human resources director emphasised the importance of workplace safety and the need to ensure employees can safely return home to their families.

While offering the option for employees to work reduced hours to better balance work and family commitments, it was noted that only a small fraction of the workforce currently utilizes this flexibility.

Despite these challenges, ADP identified the hotel industry as particularly suited to adopting the four-day work week due to its seasonal nature.

An HR expert highlighted the potential attractiveness of such arrangements in retaining talent and reducing turnover, particularly during off-peak periods.

See also  Analysts: Dyson's one-day retrenchment notice to employees may have harmed its reputation despite abiding by the law

Employers are grappling with the practical implications of transitioning to a four-day work week as the local workforce continues to advocate for greater flexibility and work-life balance.

While challenges persist, particularly in industries with round-the-clock operations, the survey findings suggest a growing momentum towards reshaping traditional work structures in favour of more adaptable and employee-centric models.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

53% Singapore companies plan to devote over $700,000 to sustainable investments

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Chick-fil-A to open first Asia restaurant in Singapore “bringing new jobs and opportunities” to S’poreans

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nokia reportedly in talks for a multibillion-dollar 5G contract with Bharti Airtel

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

How do I reject aggressive tissue sellers in Singapore who refuse to go away?

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans are speaking up to thrive at work through healthy work-life balance and open discussions on mental health

October 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“So-called butter” — Diner shocked at tiny pieces of butter served at $41M Tampines coffee shop; says “shrinkflation had seriously set in Singapore”

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Uncouth” man on MRT refuses to give his seat to an elderly woman, but he keeps standing while blocking others from holding the train bar

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.