Two BMWs’ dispute over parking slot at Amoy St

Singapore – A video circulating online of two BMWs trying to secure a parking slot along Amoy Street got the online community discussing who was in the right.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video on Wednesday (Apr 7) with the caption, “parking thief spotted. Who is right and wrong?”

The video showed two BMWs waiting to park along Amoy Street. Based on the timestamp of the footage, it happened on Apr 1 at around 4.51 pm.

When a parking slot in front of a Korean restaurant cleared up, the BMW in front, which was tagged as vehicle A, moved forward to position itself to parallel park in the slot.

However, the BMW from behind, vehicle B, sped up to take the slot while the BMW in front was about to reverse.

As vehicle B inched its way further into the slot, the other BMW driver stepped out to address the situation. The video ended without details as to who got the space.

With over 350 comments to date, members from the online community shared varying views.

Many agreed that from the way vehicle B entered the slot, it was to snatch the lot.

Meanwhile, others noted that the first part of the video needed to show which vehicle arrived first to wait for a parking slot.

“There’s also a possibility that car B has been there waiting and car A just arrived and saw people moving out and just cut in front of car B. If not, why would a ‘normal’ human did such act leh?” asked Facebook user Jason Wee.

Motorists also pointed out that parallel parking head-first was a complicated endeavour, leaving vehicle B in a tight spot./TISG

