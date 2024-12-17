KOREA: According to Allkpop, IU and TWICE showcased their playful and heartwarming friendship in a recent video. On Dec 16, IU’s YouTube channel, ‘IU Official,’ released episode 30 of ‘IU’s Palette,’ titled “Merry TWICEmas to U ahead (With TWICE).”

The episode was filled with warmth, laughter, and memorable stories as TWICE appeared as guests.

IU began by asking if anyone remembered their first meeting. Nayeon quickly responded, vividly recalling seeing IU during TWICE’s early days.

“It happened after we debuted with ‘Like OOH-AHH,’ I spotted IU Sunbaenim in the loo at a year-end music festival close to COEX. She was dressed in black trousers and purple velvet.”

Her precise memory impressed both IU and the TWICE members.

Cherishing the sunflower

IU shared her own memorable moment with Nayeon, recalling how Nayeon gave her a sunflower at the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

IU initially believed Nayeon was giving sunflowers to everyone, as the gesture seemed so casual. It seems that Nayeon later confessed, blushing, that she had specifically worked up the courage to give the flower to IU.

Nayeon admitted she now finds the situation a bit embarrassing; however, IU revealed she kept the sunflower for several months.

The warmth continued as IU thanked TWICE for supporting her, mentioning their applause at award shows and how they once helped her when she got lost.

Jeongyeon expressed her adoration for IU by describing how, while on tour, she played back “The Golden Hour” DVD. She humorously regretted not bringing it for a signature, prompting IU to recall signing Jeongyeon’s phone during a break.

Tzuyu asked IU for a date

As IU affectionately expressed her love for TWICE, the members responded in kind.

When Tzuyu jokingly shouted out, “Please date me!” the playful atmosphere reached its peak. The unexpected comment surprised everyone, and IU’s playful reaction, “Who said that? My heart skipped a beat!” left the studio in laughter.

IU (born Lee Ji Eun on May 16, 1993) is a highly acclaimed South Korean singer-songwriter, actress, and record producer.

She is one of the most successful and influential figures in the Korean entertainment industry, known for her powerful vocals, versatile musical style, and captivating stage presence.