Conservatives are now more than ever rooting for Trump. After a recent interview, it seems that the broadcast corporation cut his speech after he started talking about how illegal immigrants are rising the crime rates in America. Furthermore, many feel that this is a gross violation of free speech.

The Economist states, on November 5th, Americans will choose their next president, with Joe Biden and Donald Trump poised as the primary contenders, marking the first rematch election in nearly seven decades. Biden faces little challenge for the Democratic nomination, while Trump dominates the Republican field.

Furthermore, Trump, embroiled in federal charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, contends with three other criminal cases. Biden grapples with high inflation and foreign turmoil in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Middle East. Both candidates suffer from low popularity, shaping the election as a referendum on the lesser of two evils.

Despite this, Trump is still having a higher rating than Biden. It is unfortunate to see his speech allegedly cut by a popular news network.

Trump speech allegedly cut, conservatives angry

I think muting Trump without allowing him to express his views sets a concerning precedent for freedom of speech — ZAQ RIDER (@zaqrider) February 15, 2024

The speech was basically recorded after a New York judge ruled that his criminal case starts on March 25th. However, he took the opportunity to add that the illegal immigrants are subsequently destroying America. For the most part, conservatives are saying that the Democrats are to be blamed for it. X users feel that when his speech got cut, it is a gross injustice for free speech.

I’m astonished that people are so dishonest, CNN commentators, that they will parrot everything they’re told to say! No amount of money will make me stand up and lie for a living. Sorry. Truth hurts — Lee Borden (@lee_borden) February 16, 2024

Others state that this is the reason why mainstream media are dropping in views as their opinions are skewed. In addition to this, conservatives are saying that these news broadcasters may continue on to lose their viewerships in lieu of acts like this.

Regardless, the support for former President Trump is still rather strong among the American people.

Read More News

The post Trump speech allegedly cut after he started talking about illegal immigrants rising crime rates appeared first on The Independent News.