;
Lifestyle

Trump speech allegedly cut after he started talking about illegal immigrants rising crime rates 

ByAsir F

February 16, 2024
trump-speech-allegedly-cut-after-he-started-talking-about-illegal-immigrants-rising-crime-rates 

illegal immigrants speech

Conservatives are now more than ever rooting for Trump. After a recent interview, it seems that the broadcast corporation cut his speech after he started talking about how illegal immigrants are rising the crime rates in America. Furthermore, many feel that this is a gross violation of free speech. 

The Economist states, on November 5th, Americans will choose their next president, with Joe Biden and Donald Trump poised as the primary contenders, marking the first rematch election in nearly seven decades. Biden faces little challenge for the Democratic nomination, while Trump dominates the Republican field. 

Furthermore, Trump, embroiled in federal charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, contends with three other criminal cases. Biden grapples with high inflation and foreign turmoil in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Middle East. Both candidates suffer from low popularity, shaping the election as a referendum on the lesser of two evils.

Despite this, Trump is still having a higher rating than Biden. It is unfortunate to see his speech allegedly cut by a popular news network. 

Trump speech allegedly cut, conservatives angry 

The speech was basically recorded after a New York judge ruled that his criminal case starts on March 25th. However, he took the opportunity to add that the illegal immigrants are subsequently destroying America. For the most part, conservatives are saying that the Democrats are to be blamed for it. X users feel that when his speech got cut, it is a gross injustice for free speech. 

Others state that this is the reason why mainstream media are dropping in views as their opinions are skewed. In addition to this, conservatives are saying that these news broadcasters may continue on to lose their viewerships in lieu of acts like this. 

Regardless, the support for former President Trump is still rather strong among the American people. 

Read More News

Biden administration heavily criticized for abandoning veterans in favor of illegal immigrants

The post Trump speech allegedly cut after he started talking about illegal immigrants rising crime rates  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“My boss says I must give 3 months’ resignation notice, but my contract says 1 month” — SG worker seeks advice

December 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Man earning S$2.4K/month says he still doesn’t have enough money to spend, asks other Singaporeans, “How to live in SG?”

December 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Bored in life, Chinese man fakes own arrest and offers $4,000 reward

December 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Technology

China AI companies race to match OpenAI’s o1

December 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

HIV self-testing kits to be available at pharmacies from next month

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Most firms don’t expect better business conditions despite earning higher revenue

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Proportion of PMETs among Singaporean workforce rose to 63.7% in 2024

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.