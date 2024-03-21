Featured News Home News

2023 was great for Singapore tourism, and 2024 promises to be even better

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has noted Singapore’s strong recovery and resilience, with 13.6 million international visitor arrivals in 2023. Moreover, receipts from tourism for last year are estimated to reach between S$24.5 to S$26 billion, which is between 88 and 94 per cent of pre-pandemic (2019) numbers. These estimated figures surpass STB’s earlier forecast of S$18 to S$21 billion for last year.

In addition, this year is expected to do even better, with between 15 and 16 million visitors from around the globe expected to arrive in 2024 and $26.0 to $27.5 billion expected in tourism receipts. This is likely to be helped along by high-profile events such as Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Next month, pop superstar Bruno Mars is coming to Singapore, as is the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. The Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 is also happening in April.

However, STB added that “Geopolitical uncertainty, the state of the global economy, and other factors such as the continued restoration of flight connectivity will have bearing on the pace of travel recovery.”

See also  Test positivity rate highest in 45 days; Delhi adds 175 Covid-19 cases

Many of this year’s tourists are expected to come from India, which, along with China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia, are the top five countries where visitors to Singapore come from.

Mr Markus Tan, the Regional Director for India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa (IMESA) at the Singapore Tourism Board, was quoted as saying in businessline earlier this month, “We are confident in Singapore’s tourism rebound. In 2019, we recorded a record high of 1.4 million Indian tourists, and in 2023, we achieved a 75 per cent recovery with 1.07 million Indian visitors, solidifying India as our fifth-largest tourism source.

Even if we reach 90 to 95 per cent of pre-Covid levels this year, it is a good number to achieve,” he said, adding that an additional boost from tier 2 cities is also expected this year.

“We are committed to captivating Indian travellers and sustaining positive momentum in the market,” Mr Tan underlined.

See also  Indian PR asking for divorce advice urged to go back to India to file for divorce because "Singapore is more protective of women"

The STB has offices in strategic areas in India, which are found in Mumbai and Delhi. 

STB’s chief executive, Ms Melissa Ow, said, “To sustain our growth in 2024 and beyond, STB will focus on achieving quality tourism, cultivating strategic partnerships, investing in new and refreshed products and experiences, and supporting stakeholders in building capabilities.”

Note: An earlier version of this story was amended after we heard from STB. The Independent Singapore regrets the errors in the earlier version and has corrected the information in this article. /TISG

Read also: Singapore leads the rest of the globe in the number of Chinese tourists

 

 

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

Lee Hsien Yang says his love for his father and sister led him to pay ministers close to $620K

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Ho Ching commends SMRT’s “all of company approach” as EWL services resume

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore allocates S$120 million for AI research in Smart Nation 2.0 plan

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia Pacific

Award-winning Cambodian journalist Mech Dara has been arrested and charged with incitement

October 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

‘Brewing Love’ teaser: Lee Jong Won and Kim Sejeong brew up a magical connection over beer

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.