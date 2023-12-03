SINGAPORE: Looking for the best credit card deals this December? Leading banks are rolling out enticing promotions to attract new customers. SingSaver, a popular financial comparison platform, has curated a list of the best credit card promotions for Dec 2023, and here are the top 5.
1. Citibank Credit Cards
Citibank’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 are available for new cardholders applying for the following Citibank credit cards:
- Citi Cash Back Card
- Citi Cash Back+ Card
- Citi PremierMiles Card
- Citi Prestige Card
- Citi Rewards Card
Citibank is ringing in the festive season with enticing credit card promotions. New cardholders have the chance to choose from exciting rewards, including:
- Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB
- Dyson Supersonic
- Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy
- S$300 cash via PayNow
To qualify, applicants need to make a minimum spend of S$500 within 30 days of card approval. Alongside these rewards, Citibank offers up to 2% cashback on qualifying spend and a generous cash reward of up to S$656 when applying for the Citi Cash Back+ credit card and joining Citi Plus. This promotion is valid until Dec 5, 2023.
2. OCBC Credit Cards
OCBC’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 cater to new cardholders applying for specific OCBC credit cards. Eligible cards include:
- OCBC 365 Card
- OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card
- OCBC Titanium Rewards Card
- OCBC 90°N Mastercard or Visa Card
- OCBC Frank Card
Depending on the selected card, customers can enjoy:
- Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB
- Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 + MagSafe Charger Bundle
- Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP + 2x Apple AirTag Travel Bundle
- S$320 Cash via PayNow
- Apple AirPods Gen 3 + MagSafe Charger bundle
- Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP + 2x Apple AirTag Travel Bundle
- S$300 eCapitaVoucher or S$280 Cash
To qualify, applicants must make a minimum spend of S$500 within 30 days of card approval. OCBC’s Best Deal Guarantee ensures the best deal, rewarding customers with double the difference if a better offer is found elsewhere. This promotion is valid until Dec 7, 2023.
3. Standard Chartered Credit Cards
Standard Chartered’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 apply to new cardholders applying for the following Standard Chartered credit cards:
- Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card
- Standard Chartered Smart Card
- Standard Chartered Rewards+ Card
- Standard Chartered Journey Card
Standard Chartered is offering an array of premium gifts for new cardholders. Choices include:
- AirPods Pro Gen 2 + AirTag bundle
- Nintendo Switch Gen 2
- Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 EU
- S$350 Cash via PayNow
- AirPods Gen 3 + MagSafe Charger bundle
- Fujifilm Insta Mini Evo Camera + Photo Instax Mini Film (Rainbow) bundle
- AirTag 4 Pack + S$100 Cash via PayNow
To qualify, applicants need to activate their card and make a minimum spend within 30 days from card approval. This promotion is exclusive to new-to-Standard Chartered card members and is valid until Jan 7, 2024.
4. CIMB Credit Cards
CIMB’s credit card promotion for Dec 2023 is straightforward for new cardholders applying for the following CIMB credit cards:
- CIMB Visa Signature Card
- CIMB World Mastercard
- CIMB Visa Infinite Card
CIMB is keeping it simple and straightforward with a cash reward. New cardholders can receive:
- S$250 Cash via PayNow
To qualify, applicants need to apply for a participating CIMB credit card and make a minimum spend of S$988 within 60 days of card approval. This promotion is valid until Jan 7, 2024.
5. HSBC Credit Cards
HSBC’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 cater to new cardholders applying for the following HSBC credit cards:
- HSBC Advance
- HSBC Revolution
- HSBC Visa Platinum
- HSBC TravelOne
HSBC is elevating the rewards game for new cardholders. Choices include:
- Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
- Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB
- Sony Portable Theatre System HT-AX7
- S$350 Upsized Cash
To qualify, applicants must provide marketing consent and make a minimum spend of S$500 by the end of the following month from their card account opening date. This promotion is valid until Dec 8, 2023.
Discover the perfect credit card deal to suit your preferences and financial needs. Act now to capitalise on these exclusive promotions before they expire.