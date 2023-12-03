SINGAPORE: Looking for the best credit card deals this December? Leading banks are rolling out enticing promotions to attract new customers. SingSaver, a popular financial comparison platform, has curated a list of the best credit card promotions for Dec 2023, and here are the top 5.

1. Citibank Credit Cards

Citibank’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 are available for new cardholders applying for the following Citibank credit cards:

Citi Cash Back Card

Citi Cash Back+ Card

Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi Prestige Card

Citi Rewards Card

Citibank is ringing in the festive season with enticing credit card promotions. New cardholders have the chance to choose from exciting rewards, including:

Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB

Dyson Supersonic

Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy

S$300 cash via PayNow

To qualify, applicants need to make a minimum spend of S$500 within 30 days of card approval. Alongside these rewards, Citibank offers up to 2% cashback on qualifying spend and a generous cash reward of up to S$656 when applying for the Citi Cash Back+ credit card and joining Citi Plus. This promotion is valid until Dec 5, 2023.

2. OCBC Credit Cards

OCBC’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 cater to new cardholders applying for specific OCBC credit cards. Eligible cards include:

OCBC 365 Card

OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card

OCBC Titanium Rewards Card

OCBC 90°N Mastercard or Visa Card

OCBC Frank Card

Depending on the selected card, customers can enjoy:

Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 + MagSafe Charger Bundle

Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP + 2x Apple AirTag Travel Bundle

S$320 Cash via PayNow

Apple AirPods Gen 3 + MagSafe Charger bundle

Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP + 2x Apple AirTag Travel Bundle

S$300 eCapitaVoucher or S$280 Cash

To qualify, applicants must make a minimum spend of S$500 within 30 days of card approval. OCBC’s Best Deal Guarantee ensures the best deal, rewarding customers with double the difference if a better offer is found elsewhere. This promotion is valid until Dec 7, 2023.

3. Standard Chartered Credit Cards

Standard Chartered’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 apply to new cardholders applying for the following Standard Chartered credit cards:

Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card

Standard Chartered Smart Card

Standard Chartered Rewards+ Card

Standard Chartered Journey Card

Standard Chartered is offering an array of premium gifts for new cardholders. Choices include:

AirPods Pro Gen 2 + AirTag bundle

Nintendo Switch Gen 2

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 EU

S$350 Cash via PayNow

AirPods Gen 3 + MagSafe Charger bundle

Fujifilm Insta Mini Evo Camera + Photo Instax Mini Film (Rainbow) bundle

AirTag 4 Pack + S$100 Cash via PayNow

To qualify, applicants need to activate their card and make a minimum spend within 30 days from card approval. This promotion is exclusive to new-to-Standard Chartered card members and is valid until Jan 7, 2024.

4. CIMB Credit Cards

CIMB’s credit card promotion for Dec 2023 is straightforward for new cardholders applying for the following CIMB credit cards:

CIMB Visa Signature Card

CIMB World Mastercard

CIMB Visa Infinite Card

CIMB is keeping it simple and straightforward with a cash reward. New cardholders can receive:

S$250 Cash via PayNow

To qualify, applicants need to apply for a participating CIMB credit card and make a minimum spend of S$988 within 60 days of card approval. This promotion is valid until Jan 7, 2024.

5. HSBC Credit Cards

HSBC’s credit card promotions for Dec 2023 cater to new cardholders applying for the following HSBC credit cards:

HSBC Advance

HSBC Revolution

HSBC Visa Platinum

HSBC TravelOne

HSBC is elevating the rewards game for new cardholders. Choices include:

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB

Sony Portable Theatre System HT-AX7

S$350 Upsized Cash

To qualify, applicants must provide marketing consent and make a minimum spend of S$500 by the end of the following month from their card account opening date. This promotion is valid until Dec 8, 2023.

Discover the perfect credit card deal to suit your preferences and financial needs. Act now to capitalise on these exclusive promotions before they expire./TISG