Tom Cruise getting cosy with Russian socialite who has a $1M handbag collection

ByLydia Koh

December 14, 2023
Tom Cruise, Shakira

Tom Cruise, aged 61, was seen in the company of a 36-year-old Russian socialite named Elsina Khayrova at a London party in Grosvenor Square, sparking rumors of a potential romance.
Attendees noted the duo’s closeness, describing them as a couple who arrived together and spent much of the night dancing.

Reports indicate Cruise, described as “very friendly,” declined photo requests and, prompted by this, the DJ announced in Russian that the actor wished to avoid photos.

While Cruise’s attire remains unknown, Khayrova wore a black strapless dress with ruffles and a jeweled bow on the bodice, paired with black tights and pumps, showcasing her long hair styled straight.

Photo: Instagram/Elsina Khayrova

Cruise and Kayrova together

They reportedly departed the event together early Sunday morning. Representatives for Cruise haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Khayrova, a former model and UK citizen, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov. Their divorce, marked by acrimony and financial disputes, involved properties in the UK, Dubai, and Cyprus, along with substantial assets like car collections and a reported $1 million handbag collection.

Former lovers

While Cruise was linked to Hayley Atwell and Colombian singer Shakira in the past, these connections didn’t evolve into serious relationships. Cruise has been married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, and is a father of three—Bella and Connor with Kidman and Suri with Holmes.

Cinematographer Mikael Salomon once considered Tom Cruise for the lead role in 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro,” revealed in a recent interview. Before Antonio Banderas was cast, various A-list actors were contemplated for the part. Salomon, briefly hired to direct the film in 1993, discovered Steven Spielberg’s interest in casting Cruise as Zorro.

However, Cruise declined the offer, nearly leading to his portrayal of the character. This insight surfaces on the movie’s 25th anniversary, coinciding with its theatrical release, though the film’s extensive development history surpasses this milestone.

'Safety of Rwanda' legislation survives first parliamentary vote

Cover Photo: IG

