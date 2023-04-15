Three cars struck by unidentified object flying out of high-rise building at Jervois Road

SINGAPORE: A video of three drivers investigating potential damage to their vehicles is circulating online, after three cars were suddenly struck by what an unidentified object, in the Tanglin area this week.

According to a post published by the ROADS.sg Facebook page yesterday (Apr 14), the incident took place along Jervois Road. An unknown object fell onto the cars from a height and hit three cars. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The video ROADS.sg posted shows a red car being hit by a long object. There were two cars parked in front and on the right of the red car, and three drivers, suspected to be the affected car owners, alighted their vehicles and pointed towards the same direction in the distance.

According to an eyewitness, the falling object could have an awning that may have been part of the facade of a nearby apartment block. He added that it was fortunate the object landed on a car and not a motorcycle.

The police have confirmed that the incident took place at 6.15 pm on Thursday (13 Apr) and that no one was injured by the falling debris. Investigations are ongoing. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg