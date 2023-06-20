“Those poor hawkers. I cannot imagine them having no income for many weeks.”: Netizens respond to aftermath of Toa Payoh coffee shop fire

SINGAPORE: In response to the aftermath of a recent coffee shop fire, many online users have empathised with the struggles of being a hawker in Singapore.

On June 16 around 11.16 p.m., the SCDF was notified of a fire at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh. “Upon arrival, fire can be seen raging within a closed coffee shop on the first floor,” the SCDF reported in a Facebook post. “Equipped with breathing apparatus, SCDF firefighters from Bishan Fire Station entered the smoke-logged coffee shop to conduct firefighting.”

“The fire, which involved contents of several stalls inside the coffee shop, was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets,” the SCDF added. “The Pumper Firefighting Machine was also deployed by SCDF for smoke ventilation.”

According to the report, no one was reported to have injuries. “No one was inside the coffee shop during the fire,” the post read. “Seven people from a shop unit opposite the coffee shop were evacuated by the police. There were no reported injuries. The cause of fire is under investigation.”

On Saturday (June 17) an online user shared a photo of the aftermath of the fire on an online news forum. The photo showed the soot-covered coffee shop with no one in sight.”

In response to the news, a handful of netizens empathised with the owners of the coffee shop, citing the unique experience of being a hawker in Singapore. “Those poor hawkers. Living expenses are crazy nowadays. I cannot imagine them having no income for many weeks.”

A few others shared their hopes of the establishment being ensured. “Hopefully they are insured,” one comment read. “Even if they are, I hope they are adequately covered.”

Another added, “One things for sure once renovation is done the landlords will Jack up rental and profit.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg