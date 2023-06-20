“Someone in my estate parks like this everyday so no one can park beside them”: Resident complains of driver’s “mildly infuriating” parking

SINGAPORE: A resident recently took to an online news forum to complain about a driver’s parking.

“Mildly infuriating: someone in my estate parks like this every day so no one can park beside them,” the post read. The netizen took to an online Singapore news forum on Sunday (June 18) to share a photo of a vehicle parked in a rather inconsiderate manner.

The post, with almost a thousand upvotes and nearly 300 comments, has caused an uproar among online users.

A handful responded contrasting the price of such a car and the driver’s lack of class. “Got money, no class,” said one.

A few others found an issue with the driver’s choice of car colour. “What a distasteful colour scheme,” wrote one. Another said “The paint colour is the real crime here.” Still, a third commented, “This screams ‘I have more money than taste.'”

Other online users called for the driver to be reported to the LTA. “Submit to LTA every day,” wrote one. “He is rich. Can afford the fine every time. The government needs money from summons.”

Another seconded, “Definitely the right thing to do and waste rich man’s money. He can afford it, and government can add to its coffers. Everyone wins (except rich man).”

“Send to authorities and let him knee fined…the money will be used to upgrade our infrastructure,” another comment read.

Still, other netizens had a different kind of punishment in mind for the driver of the parked car. A handful suggested parking close enough to the car so that the driver wouldn’t be able to get in. “Just park. Park real close to his doors so he can’t go in,” wrote one. “Get a friend to park on the other side. Leave it there for a few days if you feel like sending a stronger message.”

After one commented questioned, “Wow, a Lambo in an HDB?” another netizen replied saying:

“I’m seeing a lot of expensive cars in my area (CCK HDB) as well. Either they are rich and stay in HDB or they spend more money on a car than on their own house.

My colleague recently bought a Taycan 4S but stays in a 3 room HDB. Every day complains that he has no money because he spent most of his salary paying back the car loan.”

