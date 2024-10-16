SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made the news locally when he flew home recently on a budget airlines flight. However, it also caught the attention of Harsh Goenka, the Indian billionaire who is the current chairman of RPG Group.

On X (formerly Twitter), Mr Goenka shared a video from CNA where a surprised-looking PM Wong is seen boarding a Scoot flight from Vientiane, Laos, back to Singapore, where he had attended the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

“The PM of Singapore travels on official duty aboard a low-cost airline—on a normal scheduled flight, no frills, no national or private jet, and without a large entourage at the taxpayers’ expense. This is how respect is earned,” wrote Mr Goenka.

The PM of Singapore travels on official duty aboard a low-cost airline—on a normal scheduled flight, no frills, no national or private jet, and without a large entourage at the taxpayers’ expense. This is how respect is earned. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JHTdQnJcXi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 14, 2024

As the Prime Minister boards, he smiles at the greeting, applause and cheers from the other passengers on the flight. Halfway into the video, the angle changes, and the group cheering for Mr Wong is shown.

As Scoot is the budget arm of Singapore Airlines, the Prime Minister received a lot of praise for being “down to earth.”

@lawrencewongst Back from Laos. Felt like home, once I got on the plane! Thanks everyone for the warm reception! ✈️🇸🇬 ♬ original sound – Lawrence Wong – Lawrence Wong

In a video that Mr Wong posted on TikTok, showing what had happened, many commenters—even those not from Singapore—expressed how they respected him for having taken the Scoot flight.

“Thank you, PM Wong, for flying with us! Your presence truly uplifted and inspired our passengers and our whole cabin and flight teams. Sure does feel like home,” commented Scoot on Mr Wong’s video.

Mr Goenka’s post on X has also gone viral, with thousands of shares, comments, and likes.

One X user asked if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do the same.

“The difference between politicians that view themselves as a representative of the public vs countries that view themselves as rulers of the public,” another commenter observes.

Yet another praised PM Wong for the example he set by flying economy on regular routes.

“No excess, no waste, just genuine leadership. This humility in action builds respect naturally, showcasing true integrity and earning public admiration effortlessly,” he added.

One wrote, “By opting for a no-frills, scheduled flight, the PM minimizes costs and aligns with the citizenry’s daily realities. This act transcends mere fiscal responsibility; it’s a statement of solidarity and humility.

In an era where leadership is often criticized for extravagance, such pragmatic decisions foster a genuine connection with the people, underscoring that leadership, at its core, is about service, not privilege.”

Mr Goenka’s RPG Group is one of India’s most diversified conglomerates and has more than fifteen companies across core sectors of the economy. His net worth is US$4.2 billion (S$5.5 billion). /TISG

