SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Friday (Jan 17) to share his own take on how to monitor the cost of living in Singapore.

“If you want to know the cost of living in Singapore, observe the price of kopi-o kosong (just coffee, nothing else),” wrote Facebook user Daniel Tan. “This cup is $1.30,” he shared, attaching a photo of a mug of coffee.

Kopi-o kosong in Singapore is basically black coffee — coffee served without any milk or sugar. To Mr Tan, monitoring the price changes of the drink is a way to gauge the cost of living in Singapore. “The price has increased a few times,” he claimed.

“Do you all think this is an acceptable price for just pure coffee?”

In response to the post, a handful of online users shared their insights on the matter. Some argued that the price includes the cost for the labour it took to prepare the drink.

“You already said pure. Anything with the word pure comes at a premium,” said one. “It is always cost versus time, cost versus efforts, cost versus skills. Do you have the skill to make the coffee? Do you have time to make that coffee? Do you have the cost-effectiveness to buy the coffee beans, accessories, grinders etc? If no, then you pay until you find these more worth it than the price of one kopi o.”

Others argued that making your own coffee would cost way less. “Not acceptable,” said one. “That’s why you should just buy 3-in-1 coffee and drink it at home. Come out for what? You complain about the $1.30, but kids all around you are drinking $6 bubble tea.”

Some, however, found the price of the coffee to be acceptable. “Cheap ah, $1.30,” said one. Another shared, “I think it is acceptable. The money goes to the business so that they can stay afloat to continue making coffee for customers who refuse to make their own kopi-o.”

Read related: “Too expensive!” — Singaporeans react to diner’s S$8.70 meal; coffee price not included