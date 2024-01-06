Chanel is a popular designer brand especially for their bags. They are regarded as investment pieces as their value goes up even after purchase. Here are some of the must-have bags for Chanel collectors.

1. Chanel Classic Flap

Available in different colours, sizes and materials, this is the Holy Grail for many Chanel collectors. Not to be confused with Chanel 2.55, this version was created by Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s.

The 2.55 flap bag was created by Coco Chanel on February 1955, hence the number. During that era, bags for women had to be hand carried and were cumbersome.

Coco Chanel’s design did not have the interlocking Cs. Instead, her design of the turnlock was called Mademoiselle Lock as she never married. The modern Chanel Classic Flap features leather-woven chain straps as well as burgundy lining.

There is also a double flap or single flap. The bag also comes in lambskin material or caviar. It is said that the caviar is more hardy.

2. Chanel Wallet On Chain

The Chanel Wallet on Chain or WOC is an entry-level small leather good for Chanel collectors. Some may not have the means to get a Chanel Classic Flap so the WOC is the perfect item to add to your collection. Typically, a Chanel WOC can fit cash, cards and some smaller sized phones.

It can be worn many ways such as crossbody, over the shoulder and the straps can be shortened. Seasonal WOCs have different material and colours. The classic one does not have the interlocking CC turnlock.

3. Chanel Mini Square

If you don’t want to go small like the WOC or go medium like the Classic Flap, the Mini Square is a cute option to have. The Mini also come in Rectangular shape as well. You can fit in some small items besides the essential keys, cards, cash and small phone.

4. Chanel GST

This is the perfect work bag that can also bring you to the bar for drinks after your work day ends. It is also known as Chanel Grande Shopping Tote. The GST is classy enough for semi-formal occasion and professional looking enough for work related events.

You can fit in an 11-inch or 13-inch laptop in the GST. It also has enough compartments for documents and other items.

5. Chanel Boy

This is the most recent update to the Chanel Classic Flap. It is believed to be named after Coco Chanel’s lover, Boy Capel. He was an English polo player. The bag features a more utilitarian design and it is a favourite among the younger Chanel fans.

