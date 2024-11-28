;
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

ByLydia Koh

November 28, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, the upcoming tvN drama Seochodong (literal title), starring Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young, has announced additional cast members! Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae will join the line-up, portraying the five members of the “Associate Lawyers Avengers,” who bond over their cherished lunch breaks.

Seochodong revolves around passionate associate lawyers working in the Seocho Judicial Town. Written by practising lawyer Lee Seung Hyun, the drama offers an authentic glimpse into the lives of lawyers as they tackle relatable cases while navigating personal and professional growth.

Lee Jong Suk will star as Ahn Joo Hyung, a ninth-year associate lawyer and the seniormost attorney at his firm. Unlike many colleagues who frequently change jobs, Ahn Joo Hyung has remained loyal to his firm, earning a reputation for his extensive knowledge and expertise.

Photo: Instagram/Moon Ga Young

Legal advice and emotional care

Moon Ga Young will play Kang Hee Ji, a confident and charismatic first-year lawyer who has just completed her probation. Having given up her artistic dreams to pursue law, Hee Ji is determined to protect her loved ones and support her clients with both legal advice and emotional care.

See also  Lee Jong Suk shows his support with a coffee cart treat at Suzy's and Kim Woo Bin's Netflix's 'All The Love You Wish For' set

Kang You Seok will portray Jo Chang Won, the talkative and sociable member of the lunch group. Jo Chang Won views work as a social event, bringing humour and warmth to the office.

Great affection

Ryu Hye Young takes on the role of Bae Moon Jung, the competitive yet caring leader of the group. Fierce and determined in her work, she shows great affection for her colleagues.

Im Seong Jae will play Ha Sang Ki, a pragmatic lawyer with a passion for food blogging. Though stressed by work, he finds joy in documenting the group’s meals on his blog, Lawyer’s Table.

Seochodong is set to premiere in early 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

New fantasy romance drama confirmed, starring Taecyeon, Seohyun, and others

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“Family By Choice” interview with Hwang In Youp, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyeon as they engage in banter akin to real-life siblings

November 27, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“Squid Game 2” teaser: Lee Jung Jae returns to the death match, but with a new mission

November 27, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

Singaporeans save 21,970 tonnes of carbon emissions by buying second-hand furniture, report says

November 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Survey with over 37% saying $9K is a ‘liveable monthly salary’ in SG sparks debate

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

71-year-old woman born in SG but adopted & taken to China as a baby seeking biological family

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.