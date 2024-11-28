KOREA: As reported by Soompi, the upcoming tvN drama Seochodong (literal title), starring Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young, has announced additional cast members! Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae will join the line-up, portraying the five members of the “Associate Lawyers Avengers,” who bond over their cherished lunch breaks.

Seochodong revolves around passionate associate lawyers working in the Seocho Judicial Town. Written by practising lawyer Lee Seung Hyun, the drama offers an authentic glimpse into the lives of lawyers as they tackle relatable cases while navigating personal and professional growth.

Lee Jong Suk will star as Ahn Joo Hyung, a ninth-year associate lawyer and the seniormost attorney at his firm. Unlike many colleagues who frequently change jobs, Ahn Joo Hyung has remained loyal to his firm, earning a reputation for his extensive knowledge and expertise.

Legal advice and emotional care

Moon Ga Young will play Kang Hee Ji, a confident and charismatic first-year lawyer who has just completed her probation. Having given up her artistic dreams to pursue law, Hee Ji is determined to protect her loved ones and support her clients with both legal advice and emotional care.

Kang You Seok will portray Jo Chang Won, the talkative and sociable member of the lunch group. Jo Chang Won views work as a social event, bringing humour and warmth to the office.

Great affection

Ryu Hye Young takes on the role of Bae Moon Jung, the competitive yet caring leader of the group. Fierce and determined in her work, she shows great affection for her colleagues.

Im Seong Jae will play Ha Sang Ki, a pragmatic lawyer with a passion for food blogging. Though stressed by work, he finds joy in documenting the group’s meals on his blog, Lawyer’s Table.

Seochodong is set to premiere in early 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!