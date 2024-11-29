SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media on Wednesday (Nov 27) to express her shock over how much she was allegedly charged for an order of nasi lemak.

“The most expensive nasi lemak I ever had in Changi Hawker Centre,” online user Joanne Seah wrote in a complaint forum. “I think our government should control hawker food. Ask the seller if she (would) pay S$5.00 for this plate. Just an egg and begedil (deep-fried potato patty).”

With the cost of living being a hot topic in Singapore, many responded to the food price complaint. Some took the opportunity to talk about factors that contribute to such prices, such as rent.

“How does the government control it?” asked one. “(High) (prices) are also due to the problem of materials. The rent is very expensive.”

“Prices of rentals are high,” said another. “The coffee shop near my place costs $18k for rental and their other stall is only $3k… but of course, depending on the area! So if they didn’t make the targeted sales for one day they (have) no choice but to increase the food cost.”

A third wrote, “Consumers can choose not to eat. But the stall owner has no choice. Without the patronage of consumers, he’s going to close down.”

Others, however, argued that given the type of rice that was included in the meal, $5 was understandable. “$5 for basmati rice is expensive meh?” said one. “Then why don’t you rent a stall to sell yourself? Sell for $3.5 sure many people will go there to support.”

“That’s basmati rice…it’s not jasmine rice,” another pointed out.

“You should open a nasi lemak store, and sell for $2.50 only,” wrote another. “Let us know how you get on.”

