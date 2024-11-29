;
In the Hood

“The most expensive Nasi Lemak I ever had”: Customer claims she paid S$5 for “just an egg and begedil”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

November 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media on Wednesday (Nov 27) to express her shock over how much she was allegedly charged for an order of nasi lemak.

The most expensive nasi lemak I ever had in Changi Hawker Centre,” online user Joanne Seah wrote in a complaint forum. “I think our government should control hawker food. Ask the seller if she (would) pay S$5.00 for this plate. Just an egg and begedil (deep-fried potato patty).”

Read also: S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

With the cost of living being a hot topic in Singapore, many responded to the food price complaint. Some took the opportunity to talk about factors that contribute to such prices, such as rent.

“How does the government control it?” asked one. “(High) (prices) are also due to the problem of materials. The rent is very expensive.”

See also  Motorists say food delivery riders taking too much risk by riding recklessly to earn their living

“Prices of rentals are high,” said another. “The coffee shop near my place costs $18k for rental and their other stall is only $3k… but of course, depending on the area! So if they didn’t make the targeted sales for one day they (have) no choice but to increase the food cost.”

Read also: Diner shocked by S$246.36 meal charge and complained about it, but she says the restaurant owner “chose to mock me online” instead

A third wrote, “Consumers can choose not to eat. But the stall owner has no choice. Without the patronage of consumers, he’s going to close down.”

Others, however, argued that given the type of rice that was included in the meal, $5 was understandable. “$5 for basmati rice is expensive meh?” said one. “Then why don’t you rent a stall to sell yourself? Sell for $3.5 sure many people will go there to support.”

“That’s basmati rice…it’s not jasmine rice,” another pointed out.

See also  Customer frustrated with high repair fees for the Samsung flip phone and S20 issues

“You should open a nasi lemak store, and sell for $2.50 only,” wrote another. “Let us know how you get on.”

Read also:

S$2.50 for all dishes on her menu: “The S$2.50 Shop” hawker wins hearts and stomachs of Singaporeans with the eatery’s inexpensive meals

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

Two uncles allegedly bring birdcages aboard MRT, passengers say videos on loudspeaker are worse than chirping

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Singaporeans poke fun at resident who put out an iPhone “curse” to work its magic on iPhone thief

November 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Bukit Ho Swee HDB residents complain tap water is so hot they have to cool it down first before showering

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Fresh graduate contemplates two companies with $200 compensation difference

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

“The most expensive Nasi Lemak I ever had”: Customer claims she paid S$5 for “just an egg and begedil”

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Two uncles allegedly bring birdcages aboard MRT, passengers say videos on loudspeaker are worse than chirping

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business

DBS and POSB cardholders, heads up! Enjoy about 50 exclusive deals during Sentosa’s island-wide celebrations this festive season

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.