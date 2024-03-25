MALAYSIA: In today’s economy, where financial management skills can significantly impact one’s future, parents are increasingly prioritizing the early provision of a strong financial education for their children.

As such, one Malaysian mum of two kids, Ms Shin Yin, even took this initiative further when she invented an entertaining card game called “The Money Genius,” designed specifically to educate children about finances.

In an interview with the Nurts, she expressed her desire for schools to incorporate money education into their curriculum. While she awaits this change to occur someday, she created this fun and simple card game for her kids to learn now. “Instead of waiting for it to happen, might as well take initiative,” Ms Yin said.

As mentioned in an article on Says.com, Ms Yin believes that financial literacy is essential for kids to make wise financial decisions as they age.

However, one problem arose when she finally created the game: she lacked marketing skills.

This obstacle prevented her from effectively connecting with other parents and promoting her products, limiting her opportunity to enhance other children’s financial education through her money education game.

“Marketing is something that I’m weak at,” Shin Yin admitted. “I have the product but I didn’t market it so it didn’t reach people.”

Partnering with The Nurts

Fortunately, Ms Yin partnered with The Nurts, a Malaysian company that specialises in creating learning tools for both children and adults.

Thanks to this partnership, she successfully sold the first batch of The Money Genius and plans to introduce additional batches in Malaysian schools.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to meet a team of you guys [The Nurts], that you guys can do the marketing and I can focus on the production and the creation. Let’s aim higher,” she said.

“This partnership can go very long, we think we are doing something great for the society and I think everybody should feel proud of themselves.

She also shared her positive experience collaborating with The Nurts, emphasizing how the company’s staff exhibited remarkable efficiency, dynamism, and cooperation throughout their partnership.

“The Money Genius” card game is priced at RM59 (S$16.80), and interested buyers can easily purchase it through The Nurts’ official website.