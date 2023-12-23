It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As the year draws to a close, many of us are looking at ways we can get into the Christmas spirit and share a jolly dining experience with our loved ones.

Whether you are in the mood to treat yourself to a lavish festive meal or looking for good catering options for your intimate gathering at home, our list of the best Christmas dining specials has you covered.

1. InterContinental Singapore

Source: InterContinental Singapore

From 16 December 2023 to 1 Jan 2024, The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore is offering a festive afternoon tea set. With menu highlights such as Ivory Snow White Chocolate Yule Cake and Chestnut Crème With Sphere Delishoux, this high tea will satisfy all the sweet tooths out there.

Address 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966 Price Weekday: S$65++ per person

Weekend Eve of PH, PH and Boxing Day: S$$72++ per person

Additional $28++ for a flute of Champagne

Additional $20++ for a warm festive cocktail of a glass of Prosecco

2. Raffles Hotel

Source: Raffles Hotel

If one Christmas high tea option is not enough, check out Raffles Hotel’s The Grand Lobby festive high tea. From 1 Dec 2023 to 1 Jan 2024, treat yourself to the indulgent ﬂavours of handcrafted pastries and desserts, including Evocao Chocolate Proﬁteroles, Mini Mincemeat Pies and Verbena Raspberry Christmas Balls.

Address 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673 Price S$108++ per guest (Not available on 24, 25 and 31 December)

S$128++ per guest (Inclusive of Champagne or Sparkling tea)

3. Brotzeit

Source: Brotzeit

Brotzeit is offering a special Christmas menu from 2 Nov 2023 to 7 Jan 2024. You’ll be spoilt for choice at the German casual dining establishment with seasonal takes on classics like pork knuckles, roasted duck and bratwurst which you can wash down with their wide selection of German beers.

4. Amò

Source: Amò

Amò offers a festive feast designed for joy and cheer during this holiday season. Enhance your gatherings with an Italian feast that embraces the spirit of celebration when dining out.

Enjoy a 4-course communal dinner with your friends and family that includes decadent brown crab pasta, grilled swordfish belly, oven-roasted Augustus prime rib and more.

Address 33 Hong Kong Street Singapore 059672 Price Christmas day lunch (25 Dec 2023) : S$68++ per person

Christmas day dinner (24 and 25 Dec 2023) : S​​$88++ per person

5. Marina Bay Sands – DB Bistro and Oyster Bar

Source: Marina Bay Sands

Immerse yourself in genuine French home-style dining featuring soulful brasserie classics rooted in tradition at the acclaimed DB Bistro and Oyster Bar.

From 23 Dec to 25 Dec, you can enjoy a 4-course seasonal dinner with your loved ones with menu highlights that include Chef Daniel Boulud’s Beef Duo and ‘Tokyo Banana’ Bûche de Noël.

Address 2 Bayfront Ave, B1-48 Galleria Level The Shoppes at, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972 Price S$120++ per person

6. Hilton Singapore Orchard

Source: Hilton Singapore Orchard

Every Sunday from 1 to 30 Dec, Hilton Singapore Orchard’s restaurant Estate is offering a Festive Grand Sunday champagne brunch.

You will be spoilt with Estate’s luxury brunch menu which includes freshly shucked Fine de Claire oysters, a diverse selection of 32 European cheese varieties, wagyu prime rib, roast porchetta rolls, and more.

Address 333 Orchard Road Singapore 238867 Price Starts at S$158++ per adult

7. Shangri-La Singapore

Source: Shangri-La Singapore

From 1 Dec 2023 to 1 Jan 2023, indulge in a lavish selection of Christmas and global tastes at Shangri-La Singapore’s The Line. With more than 10 buffet stations showcasing delights from high-quality seafood to premium meats, this opulent banquet is a culinary delight.

Enjoy offerings like Alaskan King Crab, Foie Gras Terrine, Whole Spanish Iberico Leg Ham, Roasted Australian Tomahawk, Honey Glazed Bone-in Ham, and Oven Roasted Tom Turkey alongside a variety of other mouthwatering options.

Address 22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350 Price Festive Lunch: S$88++ per adult, S$44++ per child

Festive Dinner, Sunday Brunch: S$118++ per adult, S$59++ per child

Christmas Eve Lunch, Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Lunch, Christmas Day Dinner: S$208++ per adult (with alcohol), S$74++ per child

8. Tablescape Restaurant and Bar

Source: Tablescape Restaurant and Bar

If you are more comfortable enjoying a Christmas feast from the comfort of your home, Tablescape Restaurant and Bar offers a sumptuous Christmas delivery and takeaway menu.

Featuring a diverse selection of mouthwatering roasts, festive log cakes, delightful afternoon tea options, and even festive hampers, you’ll be sure to discover the ideal centrepiece to elevate your festive gatherings at home.

Price See the full menu and order here

