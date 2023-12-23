It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As the year draws to a close, many of us are looking at ways we can get into the Christmas spirit and share a jolly dining experience with our loved ones.
Whether you are in the mood to treat yourself to a lavish festive meal or looking for good catering options for your intimate gathering at home, our list of the best Christmas dining specials has you covered.
1. InterContinental Singapore
From 16 December 2023 to 1 Jan 2024, The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore is offering a festive afternoon tea set. With menu highlights such as Ivory Snow White Chocolate Yule Cake and Chestnut Crème With Sphere Delishoux, this high tea will satisfy all the sweet tooths out there.
|Address
|80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966
|Price
|
2. Raffles Hotel
If one Christmas high tea option is not enough, check out Raffles Hotel’s The Grand Lobby festive high tea. From 1 Dec 2023 to 1 Jan 2024, treat yourself to the indulgent ﬂavours of handcrafted pastries and desserts, including Evocao Chocolate Proﬁteroles, Mini Mincemeat Pies and Verbena Raspberry Christmas Balls.
|Address
|1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
|Price
|
3. Brotzeit
Brotzeit is offering a special Christmas menu from 2 Nov 2023 to 7 Jan 2024. You’ll be spoilt for choice at the German casual dining establishment with seasonal takes on classics like pork knuckles, roasted duck and bratwurst which you can wash down with their wide selection of German beers.
|Locations
|VivoCity, Raffles City, Katong and Westgate
|Price
|See the full Christmas menu here
4. Amò
Amò offers a festive feast designed for joy and cheer during this holiday season. Enhance your gatherings with an Italian feast that embraces the spirit of celebration when dining out.
Enjoy a 4-course communal dinner with your friends and family that includes decadent brown crab pasta, grilled swordfish belly, oven-roasted Augustus prime rib and more.
|Address
|33 Hong Kong Street Singapore 059672
|Price
|
5. Marina Bay Sands – DB Bistro and Oyster Bar
Immerse yourself in genuine French home-style dining featuring soulful brasserie classics rooted in tradition at the acclaimed DB Bistro and Oyster Bar.
From 23 Dec to 25 Dec, you can enjoy a 4-course seasonal dinner with your loved ones with menu highlights that include Chef Daniel Boulud’s Beef Duo and ‘Tokyo Banana’ Bûche de Noël.
|Address
|2 Bayfront Ave, B1-48 Galleria Level The Shoppes at, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972
|Price
|S$120++ per person
6. Hilton Singapore Orchard
Every Sunday from 1 to 30 Dec, Hilton Singapore Orchard’s restaurant Estate is offering a Festive Grand Sunday champagne brunch.
You will be spoilt with Estate’s luxury brunch menu which includes freshly shucked Fine de Claire oysters, a diverse selection of 32 European cheese varieties, wagyu prime rib, roast porchetta rolls, and more.
|Address
|333 Orchard Road Singapore 238867
|Price
|Starts at S$158++ per adult
7. Shangri-La Singapore
From 1 Dec 2023 to 1 Jan 2023, indulge in a lavish selection of Christmas and global tastes at Shangri-La Singapore’s The Line. With more than 10 buffet stations showcasing delights from high-quality seafood to premium meats, this opulent banquet is a culinary delight.
Enjoy offerings like Alaskan King Crab, Foie Gras Terrine, Whole Spanish Iberico Leg Ham, Roasted Australian Tomahawk, Honey Glazed Bone-in Ham, and Oven Roasted Tom Turkey alongside a variety of other mouthwatering options.
|Address
|22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350
|Price
|
8. Tablescape Restaurant and Bar
If you are more comfortable enjoying a Christmas feast from the comfort of your home, Tablescape Restaurant and Bar offers a sumptuous Christmas delivery and takeaway menu.
Featuring a diverse selection of mouthwatering roasts, festive log cakes, delightful afternoon tea options, and even festive hampers, you’ll be sure to discover the ideal centrepiece to elevate your festive gatherings at home.
Before you embark on your festive dining adventures, take a moment to explore the best dining credit cards that offer the most rewarding benefits. Make this festive period extra happy by maximising your credit card rewards for more savings!
Some great dining credit cards to choose from include:
OCBC 365 Card: Rebates for Essentials
Citi Cash Back Card: Global Rebates on Food
HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Accumulate cashback on local dining with no Fees
Cover image source: Unsplash
The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.
