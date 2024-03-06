Temasek allegedly in talks to invest in OpenAI

SINGAPORE: Singapore sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings, is reportedly in discussions regarding a significant investment in OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Financial Times, senior executives from Temasek have engaged in multiple meetings with OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, in recent months.

Initially expressing interest in investing in Altman’s venture capital fund, Hydrazine Capital, Temasek’s discussions have allegedly expanded to include the AI non-profit OpenAI, marking a potential strategic move in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The reported deal with Temasek follows recent speculations that Altman aims to raise between $5 trillion to $7 trillion for a network of AI chip factories.

The significance of this potential partnership comes amid the growing prominence of AI startups in the United States, which attracted one in every three dollars invested last year.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, launched in late 2022, contributed to this surge in interest, drawing attention to generative AI technologies and prompting substantial investments in the sector.

Apart from Microsoft, which holds the largest stake in OpenAI, other investors in the company include Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia Capital.

Last month, OpenAI completed a deal to sell existing shares in a tender offer, valuing the company at $80 billion or more.

Temasek, with a portfolio valued at S$382 billion as of March 31, has been an active investor in the tech sector, with Roblox, Tencent, and Alibaba among its holdings.

Despite the media reports, both OpenAI and Temasek have chosen to remain silent on the matter and have refrained from commenting on the alleged talks.

–

Featured image by Depositphotos