Business Featured News

Temasek allegedly in talks to invest in OpenAI

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings, is reportedly in discussions regarding a significant investment in OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Financial Times, senior executives from Temasek have engaged in multiple meetings with OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, in recent months.

Initially expressing interest in investing in Altman’s venture capital fund, Hydrazine Capital, Temasek’s discussions have allegedly expanded to include the AI non-profit OpenAI, marking a potential strategic move in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The reported deal with Temasek follows recent speculations that Altman aims to raise between $5 trillion to $7 trillion for a network of AI chip factories.

The significance of this potential partnership comes amid the growing prominence of AI startups in the United States, which attracted one in every three dollars invested last year.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, launched in late 2022, contributed to this surge in interest, drawing attention to generative AI technologies and prompting substantial investments in the sector.

See also  WP files four parliamentary questions about Keppel corruption case to ask PM Lee and Heng Swee Keat

Apart from Microsoft, which holds the largest stake in OpenAI, other investors in the company include Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia Capital.

Last month, OpenAI completed a deal to sell existing shares in a tender offer, valuing the company at $80 billion or more.

Temasek, with a portfolio valued at S$382 billion as of March 31, has been an active investor in the tech sector, with Roblox, Tencent, and Alibaba among its holdings.

Despite the media reports, both OpenAI and Temasek have chosen to remain silent on the matter and have refrained from commenting on the alleged talks.

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Cambodia condemns US sanctions on prominent tycoon linked to forced labour

September 16, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business

China imposes $62M fine on PwC for involvement in Evergrande collapse

September 16, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Technology

60,000 more engineers are needed to boost Malaysia’s semiconductor industry growth

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Soh fast, so successful! — Runner Soh Rui Yong sets national record for 5km men’s road race and earns law degree in same week

September 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

September 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.