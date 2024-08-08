MALAYSIA: As the world gears up for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled from 26 July to 11 Aug, Team Malaysia is preparing to make a significant splash in the global sporting arena.

With a robust team of 26 athletes competing across 11 sports, Malaysia is set to make its 17th appearance at the prestigious quadrennial event.

The nation’s eyes are on the prize as they seek to clinch their first-ever gold medal and build on their impressive performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Team Malaysia at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Malaysian team has a history of success at the Olympics, and the Paris Games present a golden opportunity to etch their names in the annals of Olympic history.

In Tokyo, Malaysia secured two medals: a silver in cycling by the indomitable Azizulhasni Awang and a bronze in badminton by the dynamic duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

These achievements have set the stage for Paris, where the team is determined to surpass their previous successes.

Badminton star Lee Zii Jia has already contributed to Malaysia’s medal tally, securing two bronze medals. His remarkable comeback from a semifinal loss to triumph over India’s Lakshya Sen has been a highlight of the Games, showcasing the resilience and skill of Malaysian athletes.

Meanwhile, the battle for supremacy at the top of the medal table is heating up, with China and the United States locked in a fierce contest. China has taken a slight lead with 21 gold medals, closely followed by the US with 20.

Australia has made a strong push to secure third place, overtaking France, now tied with Great Britain at 12 gold medals each.

Focused

As the competition intensifies, Team Malaysia remains focused on its goal, with each athlete ready to showcase their talent and determination on the world stage.

The nation holds its breath, eagerly anticipating the moment its flag is raised high and its anthem is played, signalling a historic Olympic triumph.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 promises to be a thrilling spectacle of athletic prowess, sportsmanship, and national pride. With Team Malaysia’s strong contingent and unwavering spirit, the stage is set for an unforgettable journey towards Olympic glory.

Featured image: Depositphotos