During the 81st annual Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, following changes in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, host Jo Koy lightheartedly teased attendee Taylor Swift, whose 2023 concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” was nominated for an award.

Koy humorously compared the Golden Globes to an NFL broadcast, suggesting that the Globes have fewer camera shots of Swift compared to the numerous shots she’s received at NFL games while supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, leading to a light-hearted reaction from Swift as she took a sip of her wine.

Koy poking fun at celebs

Additionally, Koy made playful comments about Jared Leto, humorously calling him “hot Jesus,” and joked about the TV show “Only Murders in the Building” and the ongoing legal matters involving Daryl Hall and John Oates, referencing the uncertainty about taking sides in these situations.

It seems Taylor Swift engaged in an animated conversation with Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry after Jo Koy’s playful jabs at her during the 2024 Golden Globes. Videos circulating on social media captured Swift, Gomez, and Sperry sitting closely together, engrossed in whispered discussions during the star-studded event.

In these videos, Gomez, the “Only Murders in The Building” star, appeared notably enthusiastic, leaning in to share some intriguing information with Swift, who was evidently engaged in the conversation as well.

Chalamet and Jenner at the Golden Globes

In a separate video, Keleigh Sperry, aged 31, appeared to mouth the words “With Timothée?” Sperry’s gesture could be seen as a query about Timothée Chalamet, who was at the awards with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

During the event, Kylie Jenner, aged 26 and the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, was seen getting close with Timothée Chalamet, aged 28, who stars in the upcoming film “Wonka.”

They were observed sitting together in the audience and sharing an affectionate moment with a cute kiss, solidifying their ongoing romantic relationship that began around April of the previous year.

In response to Selena Gomez’s conversation, the singer, aged 34 and known for “Cruel Summer,” appeared surprised, reacting by dropping her jaw in apparent shock.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG

The post Taylor Swift upset about Jo Koy’s joke at Golden Globes appeared first on The Independent News.