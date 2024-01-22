SINGAPORE: Despite her brave effort, Yeo Jia Min was no match for world no. 3 Tai Tzu Ying as the Singapore shuttler went down 13-21,18-21 in the Yonex Sunrise India Open women’s singles semi-finals match at the K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Saturday, Jan 20.

This is Yeo’s fifth loss against the Chinese Taipei player since their first encounter in 2019. The two also met twice last year, with Tai winning 21-11, 22-20 at the Denmark Open and 21-17, 21-18 at the Asia Championships.

Although it was disappointing not to be able to win the match and advance to the final, Yeo did not let it dampen her spirit. Instead, the 20th-ranked player in the world took it in her stride, looking forward to the next tournament as she strives to improve her game.

“Every moment leading up has been fueled with support from many people around me as well as strength from God. Really grateful for all I’ve received. There’s still more to work on and I’m excited to get better. India has been quite a tiring trip tbh, but I’m looking forward to Indonesia!” posted Yeo on her Instagram page.

Yeo started the Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 event on Jan 16 in India with a 21-18, 21-13 win against Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei. In the second round, Yeo blitzed past world no. 7 Gregoria Tunjung in straight sets, 25-23, 21-14. This is Yeo’s third win against the Indonesian, with both her previous wins coming in 2021 at the HYLO Open and the French Open.

In the quarter-final round, Yeo was able to avenge her loss against An Se Young from the Malaysia Open earlier in the month. In a gripping encounter, Yeo snatched the first set 21-19 and was leading by three points in the second set when the top-ranked player was forced to retire from the match due to a knee injury.

Former world champion Loh Kean Yew decided to sit out of the India Open as he focused on recuperating and getting fully fit for the next competition.

“Regretfully, I won’t be able to compete in the India Open this week. Been down with an illness for more than a week and recovery has been slow. Currently on doctor’s orders to rest and hopefully regain full recovery in time for Indonesia Masters next week,” shared the 11th-ranked player Loh on social media.

The Indonesia Masters will begin on Jan 23 at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta. Loh will start the Super 500 campaign in Indonesia against world no. 9 HS Prannoy (India).

In the women’s singles, Yeo will face world no 8 Wang Zhi Yi from China in the opening round.

Lastly, Singapore’s mixed doubles pairing, Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, will be up against Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo in Round 1.