Home News Featured News Sylvia Lim "may not run for WP chairman in coming internal election"

Sylvia Lim “may not run for WP chairman in coming internal election”

Observers say she will be giving way for more leadership renewal within the party if she decides not to seek re-election

Photo: YT screencapture

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG PoliticsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Speculation is rife that Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim may step down from the post she has held for the past 17 years at the party’s coming central executive committee (CEC) election.

Ms Lim joined the WP nearly two decades ago after feeling “distressed” that opposition parties were able to contest only one-third of the parliamentary seats during the 2001 General Election.

Ten days after those elections, she signed papers to become a member of the WP and,  within 18 months, in 2003, rose to become its chairman. She led the WP’s team in Aljunied GRC as a first-time candidate in the 2006 elections and received an impressive vote share of 43.9 per cent for a first-time candidate. She served as a Non-Constituency MP.

Ms Lim was elected to Parliament when the WP team won Aljunied GRC in 2011. She was re-elected as part of the Aljunied GRC team in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

- Advertisement -

Ms Lim has been the opposition party’s longest-standing chairman since its founding in 1957. She ran for chairman unopposed at its last biennial CEC election in 2018.

The Lianhe Zaobao has reported that she may not stand for re-election at the next internal election, which is expected to take place on Dec 27.

While Ms Lim publicly stated her intention to seek re-election as WP chairman as far back as two months before the 2018 election, she has not explicitly stated that she is seeking re-election this time. She has also not responded to queries put forth by the publication.

Observers say that Ms Lim would be giving way for more leadership renewal within the party if she decides not to seek re-election. At the last CEC election, former WP chief Low Thia Khiang did not seek re-election and made way for Mr Pritam Singh to become secretary-general for the sake of leadership renewal. /TISG

Sylvia Lim says she respects PAP loyalists after visiting ruling party supporter’s home

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens cheekily urge Pritam Singh to tag Chan Chun Sing in photo of cotton plant

A few cheeky netizens have urged Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh to tag Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing in a photo of a cotton plant, alluding to Mr Chan's "cotton comes from sheep" faux pas. Back in May, Mr...
View Post
Featured News

Singaporeans pay tribute to veteran lawyer and ex-political detainee G. Raman

Veteran lawyer and former political detainee Dr Gopalan Raman, passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday (9 Dec). Dr Raman, who was fondly called G Raman or "Mr Reliable", came from an impoverished family but rose to become a renowned...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore-Johor discuss border reopening plans and potential daily commuting arrangement

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad held a video conference on Thursday (10 Dec) to discuss plans to reopen the land borders between the nation. It has been about nine months since the land borders between...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet