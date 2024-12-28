SINGAPORE: Digital wealth manager Syfe has shared its users’ most popular stock picks for the year, focusing on names listed in Singapore, the US, and Hong Kong.

According to The Edge Singapore, in an email to users on Dec 27, Syfe shared these top “trending” stocks across markets.

Singapore’s most popular stocks

In the city-state, Syfe users traded shares of DBS Group Holdings, Singapore Airlines (SIA), and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) the most.

DBS shares increased by nearly 44% this year, but its target price of S$43.52 as of 2:00 pm on Dec 27 is still below the consensus average of S$44.86.

SIA shares fell 1.53% to S$6.44 as of Dec 27, with analysts forecasting an average target price of S$6.17, which is lower than its current price. OCBC shares increased 27.6% to S$16.49 on Dec 27 but still fell short of analysts’ target of S$17.25 over the next 12 months.

Fourth on Syfe’s list is the SPDR Straits Times Index ETF, which tracks Singapore’s 30 largest stocks and has risen 16.3% to S$3.85. Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) is in fifth place, but its shares have fallen 25%, with analysts predicting a recovery to S$1.59, up from S$1.27.

US top picks

In the US, Syfe users’ top picks include big names like Nvidia (1), Tesla (3), Apple (4), and Microsoft(5).

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 index, placed second on the list. The ETF has gained about 27% this year, closing at US$552.81 (S$751.69) on Dec 26.

Nvidia, the best performer in the US this year, has increased by 190%, reaching US$139.93, still below its target price of US$172.80.

Tesla shares are up nearly 83%, trading at US$454.13, well above the estimated fair value of US$283.88.

Apple gained almost 40%, closing at US$259.02 on Dec 26, slightly above its target price of US$246.85, while Microsoft has risen by 18%, reaching US$438.11, with analysts predicting it could climb to US$508.55.

Hong Kong’s leading stocks

In Hong Kong, Syfe’s users have been most active in trading shares of Alibaba Group Holding, YesAsia Holdings, Link REIT, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, and New Focus Auto Tech Holdings.

Alibaba’s shares have risen 10.5% this year, with a current price of HK$82.55 (S$14.46), still below analysts’ target of HK$118.93. YesAsia, an entertainment retailer, has seen a massive 635% increase in shares, following a surge in June, reaching HK$4.93.

Link REIT, Asia’s largest real estate investment trust, has dropped nearly 25% this year. However, analysts believe it could increase by 32%, with a target price of HK$43.72.

Ping An Insurance, a financial services firm based in Shenzhen has seen a 36% rise in its shares, reaching HK$46.45. Analysts see further growth potential, with a target of HK$60.96.

New Focus Auto Tech, a company that manufactures and sells electric and automotive parts, has faced a sharp decline of 77% in shares this year. Analysts do not widely follow the stock. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)