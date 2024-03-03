Swifties get creative and craft friendship bracelets at Sports Hub

SINGAPORE: Swifties attending the Eras Tour in Singapore get creative by weaving their friendship bracelets at the Singapore Sports Hub before heading to the National Stadium to trade their custom creations with fellow concert-goers.

Taylor Swift fans worldwide are known for exchanging colourful bracelets at concerts, a symbol of their enduring friendship and the love that unites them to her music.

The Grammy-winning singer even showed fans how to wear her signature bracelet during a past concert. Singapore is the lucky Southeast Asian stop on Swift’s six-night concert series, happening March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9.

With global music acts and multiple mega sporting events set to arrive at the Singapore Sports Hub in March, Sports Hub has transformed its precinct to bring elevated experiences for the community and those attending events within its vicinity.

Taking over the two-storey Sports Hub Library, the zone will allow music aficionados to shake it off with a dance battle on an LED floor, pen and receive sweet love letters, make and exchange friendship bracelets and even capture priceless moments against thematic backdrops.

All these and more have been carefully designed and built across two stories, making it the only air-conditioned zone.

Supporting the live performances and sporting events happening across the world of football, basketball and table tennis, are a large two-storey, indoor zone dubbed, The Library, and an outdoor festival style zone with Food Trucks and entertainment acts called, The Carnival.

The Carnival is at ‘Carpark 4’, near Stadium MRT Exit B. The area will host multiple popular food trucks, live entertainment acts, and local artists.

Meanwhile, over at the Stadium Riverside Walk, the Precinct will feature numerous fringe activity booths, such as Jagua Ink Tattoos, Face Painting, Hair Braiding and many other activities.

There will also be energetic roving acts, such as Fire Twirlers and LED stilt walkers, to add to the vibrant atmosphere at the Sports Hub.

Emerging from Stadium MRT’s Exit B, fans will be met with a monumental guitar backdrop, the perfect spot to capture unforgettable memories with fellow Swifties.

The surrounding precinct will be alive with illuminating musical notes and interactive booths, offering endless fun before the concert begins.

Do note that the activities are free, while all F&B is chargeable.

The Library

2-4, 7-9 March 2024

2pm – 6pm (Open to all ages)

8pm – 2am (Open to 18 years & above)

10 March 2024

2pm – 6pm (Open to all ages)

The Carnival

2-4, 7-9 March 2024

2:30pm – 12 Midnight (Food trucks)

3:30pm – 11:30pm (Cloak room services)