Entertainment

Swifties get creative and craft friendship bracelets at Sports Hub

ByKhalis Rifhan

March 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: Swifties attending the Eras Tour in Singapore get creative by weaving their friendship bracelets at the Singapore Sports Hub before heading to the National Stadium to trade their custom creations with fellow concert-goers.

Taylor Swift fans worldwide are known for exchanging colourful bracelets at concerts, a symbol of their enduring friendship and the love that unites them to her music.

The Grammy-winning singer even showed fans how to wear her signature bracelet during a past concert. Singapore is the lucky Southeast Asian stop on Swift’s six-night concert series, happening March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9.

With global music acts and multiple mega sporting events set to arrive at the Singapore Sports Hub in March, Sports Hub has transformed its precinct to bring elevated experiences for the community and those attending events within its vicinity.

Photo credit: Singapore Sports Hub

Taking over the two-storey Sports Hub Library, the zone will allow music aficionados to shake it off with a dance battle on an LED floor, pen and receive sweet love letters, make and exchange friendship bracelets and even capture priceless moments against thematic backdrops.

See also  Did Malaysia almost strike a deal with Taylor Swift in 2022?

All these and more have been carefully designed and built across two stories, making it the only air-conditioned zone.

Supporting the live performances and sporting events happening across the world of football, basketball and table tennis, are a large two-storey, indoor zone dubbed, The Library, and an outdoor festival style zone with Food Trucks and entertainment acts called, The Carnival.

Photo credit: Singapore Sports Hub

The Carnival is at ‘Carpark 4’, near Stadium MRT Exit B. The area will host multiple popular food trucks, live entertainment acts, and local artists.

Meanwhile, over at the Stadium Riverside Walk, the Precinct will feature numerous fringe activity booths, such as Jagua Ink Tattoos, Face Painting, Hair Braiding and many other activities.

There will also be energetic roving acts, such as Fire Twirlers and LED stilt walkers, to add to the vibrant atmosphere at the Sports Hub.

Emerging from Stadium MRT’s Exit B, fans will be met with a monumental guitar backdrop, the perfect spot to capture unforgettable memories with fellow Swifties.

See also  Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts soar Singapore tourism with 2373% surge in tour bookings

The surrounding precinct will be alive with illuminating musical notes and interactive booths, offering endless fun before the concert begins.

Do note that the activities are free, while all F&B is chargeable.

The Library

2-4, 7-9 March 2024

2pm – 6pm (Open to all ages)

8pm – 2am (Open to 18 years & above)

10 March 2024

2pm – 6pm (Open to all ages)

The Carnival

2-4, 7-9 March 2024

2:30pm – 12 Midnight (Food trucks)

3:30pm – 11:30pm (Cloak room services)

ByKhalis Rifhan

Related Post

Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM takes over the 2024 MTV VMA, lighting up the stage with CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun

September 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

BTS Jin reveals he’s never been asked out, but other celebs tell him to “stop lying!”

September 11, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.