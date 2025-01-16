CHINA: A 30-year-old woman from Sichuan province, China, is turning her painful past into a source of strength and support for others facing similar struggles. According to the South China Morning Post, Xie Yumei, a survivor of a two-year abusive marriage, is using live-streaming to not only raise funds to cover her medical expenses but also to empower others seeking justice in the face of domestic violence.

Xie’s harrowing story gained national attention in June 2023, when she bravely shared her experience on social media. She revealed that her ex-husband, He Zhongyang, had physically assaulted her 16 times since their marriage in 2021, with some attacks occurring while she was pregnant. The final assault in April 2023 was so brutal that doctors warned she could have died had she arrived at the hospital any later.

The violent incident left her with severe internal injuries, leading to a permanent colostomy bag and a prolonged recovery. Despite repeatedly seeking help from police and other authorities, Xie struggled to escape the cycle of abuse. However, in May 2023, the Wuhou District People’s Court in Chengdu granted her a divorce and full custody of their daughter.

Xie’s ex-husband was sentenced to 11 years in prison for abuse and intentional harm, and he was ordered to pay over 370,000 yuan (roughly US$50,000) in medical and compensation costs. While he appealed the verdict, Xie embarked on a new chapter of her life.

On January 3, 2025, Xie made her debut in the world of live-streaming, collaborating with a professional host to sell products to an online audience. Despite the session’s remarkable success—raising more than 10 million yuan (around US$1.4 million)—it sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing her of exploiting her trauma for financial gain.

In response, Xie explained that the live stream was not originally intended for profit, but was a necessity due to the ongoing challenges she faces, including low child support payments and mounting medical expenses.

“I know many people are criticizing me,” she said. “But I need to support my child, and my future medical costs are uncertain. If I’ve disappointed anyone, I’m truly sorry.”

Xie’s live-streaming efforts also serve a greater purpose – assisting other women in similar situations. In a heartwarming turn of events on January 5, a viral video captured Xie using part of her earnings to help another domestic violence survivor. In the emotional footage, Xie and the other woman embraced, shedding tears of relief and solidarity. “Now we have the money. We can fight for justice. We can file lawsuits,” Xie assured the woman.

The powerful video touched the hearts of countless netizens, with one commenter calling Xie “a kind girl who shields others from the rain after experiencing it herself,” while another said, “If buying your products helps heal your wounds, I am willing to support you. The road ahead is long, but you deserve a bright future.”

While the exact number of women affected by domestic violence in China is unknown, the state-run People’s Daily reported that police issued 98,000 warning letters in 2023 alone related to domestic violence cases. Xie’s journey, from surviving abuse to becoming an advocate and support figure for others, is inspiring many as she continues to turn her pain into a force for change.