In an era where technology does much of the work for us, it seems that some basic life skills are slipping through the cracks—particularly for Generation Z. According to a recent report published by Real Estate, many young people between the ages of 18 and 27 are finding it difficult to perform even the simplest household chores. Tasks like changing a light bulb, which used to be second nature for previous generations, are now a source of anxiety for many Zoomers.

What’s behind this shift?

Experts point to the rise of convenience culture, where automation and outsourcing have become the norm. A study conducted by Halfords, a UK-based motoring and cycling retailer, reveals just how much Gen Z is relying on others to handle their basic household tasks. It’s a trend that begs the question – have digital advancements made Gen Z less self-sufficient?

The automation age and how convenience is shaping Gen Z’s skills

Dr Yamalis Diaz, a psychologist at NYU Langone, attributes much of this trend to the overwhelming presence of automation in today’s world. “So much of their (and all of our) lives are automated, convenient, and outsourced,” Diaz explained to The New York Post. With everything from grocery deliveries to automatic home systems, Gen Z has never had to learn how to tackle everyday tasks independently. This convenience, while beneficial in many ways, may have left a generation unprepared for basic DIY chores that previous generations learned out of necessity.

The study by Halfords further supports this theory, showing that nearly 25% of Gen Zers couldn’t figure out how to change a light bulb in a ceiling lamp. Many cited concerns over safety, such as climbing a ladder being “too dangerous” or the bulb being “too hot.” Many young people are hesitant to engage in these simple tasks, opting instead to outsource them.

The cost of convenience

While it might seem harmless at first, Gen Z’s preference for hiring professionals to take care of basic chores is leading to a significant increase in spending. The Halfords study found that the average Gen Zer spends over $2400 per year on services to complete tasks they could easily do themselves. By comparison, Gen Xers spend around $750 annually, and Baby Boomers just $480.

This reliance on external help isn’t limited to light bulbs either. Many Gen Zers are also struggling with basic car maintenance, such as cleaning their vehicles, putting air in tyres, or even changing windshield wiper blades. A surprising 30% of them couldn’t identify a flathead screwdriver, and 21% didn’t recognize a wrench. Even hanging a picture on the wall has become a task that some would rather delegate to a professional.

As Dr. Diaz suggests, parents of Gen Z may need to take proactive steps to teach their children the skills they may not be learning on their own. If these trends continue, the upcoming generations, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, may find themselves in an even more technology-reliant world, unaware of the simple skills that make life a little easier.

While technology may be making life more convenient, it’s clear that there’s a price to pay in terms of self-sufficiency. If Gen Z’s reliance on others to perform basic household chores continues, future generations may need to be more mindful of passing down these essential skills.