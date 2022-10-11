Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 11

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 11

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Customer tells stall staff his ‘chicken rice was all bone with really no meat’ but stall staff says ‘Got meat, enough already’

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A netizen took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the chicken rice set meal he ordered at a food centre, saying it was “all bone and with really no meat” and that after he had “eaten few spoons i dispose away.”

He then confronted the stall staff, who told him, “got meat can already,” a Mr Lau Lucas posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Oct 9).

Read more here…

 

Netizen: Why are more China parents enrolling children in Malaysia & Singapore schools? Stealth invasion?

 

Photo: Unsplash/Van Tay Media (for illustration purposes only).

More and more parents in China are enrolling their children in schools in South East Asia, particularly in Singapore and Malaysia, a recent report pointed out.

International schools in these countries are less expensive, and many of them are affiliated with prestigious Western universities.

Read more here…

Parents vs Kids: ‘Reasons we shouldn’t bring children shopping’ VS ‘Reasons not to have parents who keep playing phone’

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A woman posted several photos of young children lying down on the floor at groceries, malls, and restaurants, appearing to either throw tantrums, suffer exhaustion or simply bored to death!

Ms Felicia Ng captioned this, “Reasons We Shouldn’t Bring Children To Shopping,” in a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Oct 9).

Read more here…

 

Customer: ‘Changing UOB ATM card must line up for hours… fixed deposit matured, renewal online not allowed, why can’t you make it easier?’

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Members of the public have raised concerns regarding UOB bank’s customer service following a social media post on the long queues clients face regularly.

“UOB Bukit Batok Branch. Treating customers like primary school students with their own money,” said a Facebook group member on Sunday (Oct 10).

Read more here…

 

Youths face challenges buying HDB flats in Singapore: ‘High salary required and many don’t have big savings’ but one youth shares how anyone could afford HDB

 

hdb-sale-of-balance-flats-may-2022-launch:-what-you-need-to-know-&-do

Limited financial capacity and difficulty securing bank loans are a few challenges Singapore youths face when buying a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat.

The Independent Singapore reached out to a couple of young individuals to get their opinions on their difficulties when buying an HDB flat.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

