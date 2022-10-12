Home News Morning Digest, Oct 12

Morning Digest, Oct 12

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
MOM: Maids in Singapore must get 1 mandatory rest day per month from Jan 1 2023; employers are also responsible for their health & well-being

 

Photo: FB/sgministryofmanpower

From Jan 1, 2023, employers must provide their migrant domestic workers with at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away, said the Ministry of Manpower on Friday (Oct 7).

Employers are now encouraged to initiate discussions with their helpers ahead of the effective date using the MDW rest day guide.

Read more here…

 

Customer: “Why is IKEA salmon so skinny?

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab/melicacy

“Why is IKEA salmon so skinny?,” asked a TikToker who goes by @melicacy, posting a photo of a dish where the salmon piece look appeared to be noticeably thinner than in a photograph of the meal.

“I’m gonna really cry right now. This is what I wanted, and this is what I got,” the voice-over says, followed by a crying sound. “IKEA!”

Read more here…

Resident moves out of Punggol, cites terrible smell, depressing carparks, slow lifts and neighbours with noisy kids

 

Photo: Taken from Google maps/used for illustration purposes only

A resident who moved out of Punggol realized that his previous home had multiple issues, such as a suffocating smell, depressing carparks, lack of proper food centres, passing aeroplane sounds, and more.

“Finally moved out from Punggol, which was eye-opening and an experience which not everyone in Singapore will ever experience,” said a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Oct 7.

Read more here…

 

Andie Chen: ‘I hope this is my last brush with Covid’

 

Andie Chen, a Singaporean actor, host, and vlogger, shared on his social media accounts his experience as he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

He recently went back to Taipei from Singapore after his last audio dialogue replacement (ADR) sessions ended for Third Rail, a new drama series he is working on under Mediacorp.

Read more here…

 

Possible high medical cost prevention on WP’s Jamus Lim mind while out hiking ahead of Jeju Island trip

 

Photo: Facebook screengrab / jamusjlim

The Workers’ Party member of parliament Jamus Lim was out at MacRitchie and walked through the trail of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve with residents from Sengkang GRC to build up his strength and stamina for their upcoming hiking trip to Jeju, South Korea.

The tour from 19 Oct to 23 Oct is fully booked. The highlights of the trip include visits to Geumak Oreum, Saryeoni Forest Trail, Mangjanggul Cave.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

