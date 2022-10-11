Andie Chen: ‘I hope this is my last brush with Covid’

- Advertisement -

Andie Chen, a Singaporean actor, host, and vlogger, shared on his social media accounts his experience as he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

He recently went back to Taipei from Singapore after his last audio dialogue replacement (ADR) sessions ended for Third Rail, a new drama series he is working on under Mediacorp.

The actor mentioned that he underwent the compulsory saliva polymerase chain reaction (PCR) after landing in Taipei. He also opted to do an antigen rapid test (ART) by himself, which initially turned out to be negative.

Unfortunately, the authorities called and said that his PCR test result stated otherwise – he was positive and needed to relocate to a quarantine centre.

“The place was air tight with it’s anti virus measure. Think of a safe zone in a zombie movie. The living space was… simple, but adequate” he stated as descriptions of the quarantine center.

Chen said that he would be lying if he didn’t feel restricted within the four walls of the quarantine centres.

“7 days, I can do 7 days” he said to himself to keep him encouraged during those trying times.

After days of being quarantined, Andie Chen is out now with his family. He thanked the Taipei officials for being adequate enough to act appropriately regarding the situation and for the people whom he had encountered and kept him warm in the quarantine centres.

“I felt safe and well taken care off” he stated.

Now, the actor wishes that this experience would be his “last brush of Covid” as the world becomes less restrictive in the present.

