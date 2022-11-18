Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 18

- Advertisement -

Maid sneaks out every night at midnight and returns at 4am after a rendezvous with her boyfriend at hotel

Employers who realised that their maid was sneaking out every night took to social media asking others for help on what they should do. In an anonymous post to popular Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), an employer wrote that they found out their helper “has been going out every night, about from 12 am to 2 am and will come back at about 4 am to 5 am. She has a boyfriend and we suspect she always overnight at a hotel with her boyfriend”. Read more here…

“I wish could vote her out via online too” — Netizens on Josephine Teo’s ‘99% govt transactions can now be done digitally’ announcement

After Minister for Communications and Information & Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo announced that 99 per cent of government transactions can now be done digitally, netizens found some problems with the digital shift.

While some raised concerns over the elderly and their general lack of technology know-how, a few mentioned those who cannot afford to pay for data connection. One or two even said that they wished that voting politicians out could also be done digitally as well.

Read more here…

“Just… wow!” — Netizen shares video of long queue at Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station

A netizen recently shared a video of a long queue reported at Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, and many people online were just… not having it! On Wednesday (Nov 16), the online user shared a video showcasing a rather long queue at an MRT station. The video of the long queue was taken at the Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, which is an interchange point. Located in the Central area of Singapore, it connects the North South Line (NSL), the North East Line (NEL), and the Circle Line (CCL). Read more here…

Ling Weihong: Cost of living remains top concern for residents. Inflation has hit everyone’s pockets hard

In a recent social media post, People’s Action Party (PAP) Sengkang East (Sengkang GRC) Branch Chairman Ling Weihong discussed residents’ concerns, saying that at the top of their list is the cost of living in Singapore.

On Tuesday (Nov 15), Mr Ling published a Facebook post where he discussed his recent house visits around Sengkang East. In his post, he shared the concerns of Singaporeans. “At our house visits yesterday evening, (the) cost of living remains the top concern for residents. Inflation has hit everyone’s pockets hard,” he wrote.

Read more here…

Malaysian says ‘I immediately regretted’ coming to work in Singapore because of its toxic work environment

On the Facebook page, Ricebowl, which calls itself “Malaysia’s first Chinese and English job recruitment website,” a post from a Malaysian who came to Singapore for work has gotten many comments after he expressed regret in choosing to come over. He said that he had previously worked for three years in Malaysia, but could not save much due to the low salary. And since he’s over 30 years old and single, he decided to “focus on ‘money’” and seek employment in Singapore.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg