Stories you might’ve missed, March 23

Maid runs away with her boyfriend after working for only 3 months, employer gets angry that they have to repay her balance loan to the agency

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who ran away with her boyfriend after working for only three months left her employers to pay the remainder of her loan to the agency. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group about the working conditions of domestic helpers, the maid’s employer asked others for help and advice. The employer wrote that the maid had worked with them for three months and added that her main task on weekdays was to look after their 9-month-old child. She added that she had two other children in the upper primary but were sent to childcare after school. Read more here…

‘Hawkers will not survive unless food prices increase…’ — Netizens respond to hawker closing shop

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are responding to news of a hawker closing shop after admitting she is exhausted trying to find an assistant to help manage the stall. Many have responded with melancholy musings over the future of hawkers in Singapore.

An online user took to an online Facebook group on Tuesday (March 21) to share news of the closing of the hawker stall, Zhao Ji Claypot Rice. “Zhao Ji Claypot Rice no more liao,” the post read. “Auntie told me Sunday got very good business so stock sold out and she closed for good.”

Read more here…

Ex-ST editor urges PM Lee to step down, as family feud has “affected his authority”

SINGAPORE: Former Straits Times heavyweight Bertha Henson has suggested that it may be time for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to step down from his post, opining that the bitter dispute with his estranged brother has “affected” his authority as head of government. Mr Lee, 71, had earlier expressed a desire to retire as PM before the age of 70. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that he will stay on at his post until the health crisis comes under control. Read more here…

Stall owners selling $1 wadeh say they pay thousands on top of hefty Geylang Serai bazaar rent

SINGAPORE: The stall owners selling prawn wadeh for more than 20 years have said they pay thousands on top of the hefty rental fees charged for operating their stall at the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar.

The popular night market is in the news after Makansutra founder KF Seetoh publicly called out the expensive rental charges vendors have to pay in a Facebook post this week. Pointing out that some sellers are charged a whopping $18,000 monthly rent, Mr Seetoh said this makes the bazaar “easily the world’s most expensive pasar malam stall”.

Read more here…

Grab suspends account of passenger who left bloody scratches on driver

SINGAPORE: Grab Singapore has revealed that it has suspended the account of a customer who assaulted one of its drivers, after photos of the injuries the driver sustained went viral online.

The incident took place on 9 Mar. 59-year-old driver Sirajuddin Sathar picked up the female customer around 9.30am on Wednesday (9 Mar) at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3. She had booked a ride to Toa Payoh Central and Mr Sirajuddin relied on his GPS to make the way to her destination.

