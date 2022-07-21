Stories you might’ve missed, July 21

- Advertisement -

Man in his 30s earning $12.5K a month says he’s “terribly miserable” and lives from pay-check to pay-check

A man in his early 30s earning $12,500 a month wrote that he was "terribly miserable" with his work and found that he was still living "from pay cheque to pay cheque with minimal savings as there are a tonne of things to pay for". In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers on Sunday (Jul 17), the man wrote that he was looking for advice on how he could make himself feel less depressed. He said that he worked in the fast-paced tech industry and made around $150,000 per annum.

Indonesian maid gets jailed for posting video of boss’ 4-year-old son changing pants, she also steals $50

A domestic helper from Indonesia received a three-month and one-week jail sentence on Tuesday (Jul 19) for having published a TikTok video where the genitals of her employer's 4-year-old son can be seen as she changed his pants. Rike Kusnul Kotimah, 25, also took $50 that belonged to her employer in the very first month that she worked for them.

After 40 years together, Singapore couple in their 70s finally tied the knot!

It’s never too late for wedding bells, is it?

A 76-year-old man and his partner of 40 years, a 70-year-old woman, finally got married earlier this month, a decision the couple made together after the man, Wu Yongcheng, was diagnosed with cancer in May.

Read more here…

35-year-old ‘evergreen’ woman says she doesn’t mind making first moves or paying for boyfriend’s expenses if it makes him happy

A 35-year-old woman who had never been in a relationship before took to social media asking how she could find one.

In a post to confessions page SGWhispers on Monday (Jul 18), the woman wrote that most of her peers were either married or having children, whereas she was still struggling to find her first boyfriend.

Read more here…

Protest against Rajapaksa being allowed in Singapore had only 1 attendee, Netizens unsurprised

A protest to "Deport Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa" was held on July 16 (Saturday) at Hong Lim Park.

As it turned out, while there were two speakers, there was only one person in the audience.

Read more here…

