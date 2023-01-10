Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 10

Malay food staff: PRC aunty shouted & insulted me when I told her to speak English because I couldn’t understand Mandarin

SINGAPORE — In a recent post online, an employee from a food and beverage establishment said that some older women berated her after she asked them to speak English when ordering food because she does not speak Mandarin. “Fortunately I have a witness who saw the whole incident and called the Police,” the employee claimed. A video of an older woman speaking in Chinese to several police officers was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facbook and Instagram accounts on Friday (Jan 6). It was also shared on Reddit on the SingaporeRaw Community. Read more here…

Certis officer goes beyond call of duty at Changi Terminal 4, helps woman spoon conditioner into travel bottle

SINGAPORE — A woman thanked a security officer at Changi Airport for her thoughtfulness, as well as the help she extended. Ms Yasmine Khater thanked Ms Li Fang Wee “from the Certis team at Changi Terminal 4 for such a wonderful experience” in a Jan 6 LinkedIn post that has received a lot of attention online.

Ms Khater wrote that she had been at the security check with a bag of toiletries that she had, unfortunately, forgotten to check in when the security staff informed her that because the bottles in her bag were over 100ml in size, they needed to be thrown away.

Read more here…

‘Worse McDonald outlet I ever went, sweep kitchen floor when handling food, and 1 bloody hour for 1 set meal’ — Customer

SINGAPORE — One customer could barely believe that he had to wait for over an hour for his set meal order at McDonald’s when it’s supposed to be a fast food restaurant. Moreover, he was appalled at the poor food handling he reportedly witnessed during his wait. The customer by the name of Mason P Enzaiizi wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that he had gone to the McDonald’s at Loyang Point on Friday (Jan 6). He called it the “Worse McDonald outlet I ever went,” adding, “Hopefully won’t get worse than this in Singapore.” Read more here…

SPH Media circulation numbers inflated 10 to 12%; media veteran claims this has been going on for years

SINGAPORE — On Monday (Jan 9), several senior employees of SPH Media were taken to task or left the company after an internal review found issues linked to circulation numbers.

According to an SPH Media spokesman, lapsed contracts continued to be counted in circulation data. Some copies were printed, counted for circulation and then destroyed; double-counting of subscriptions across multiple instances.

Read more here…

Grandma gets red-carpet welcome from family at Changi Airport; one of first flights from China to Singapore

SINGAPORE — In a touching scene from a video shared widely on social media, a family could be seen laying out a red carpet for their grandmother, who flew in on one of the first flights from China. It shows an excited young girl jumping up and down, holding up a placard that reads “A warm welcome, dear grandma”, a boy holding a bunch of flowers, and two women taking photos while an older woman arrives in a wheelchair. As the family cried out excitedly, grandma got up and hugged and greeted them all.

