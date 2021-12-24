Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 24

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

By Nick Karean
Actor Desmond Tan weds, but is his bride former TV host/actor Sharon Au?

 

Photo: Instagram screengrab/thedesmondtan

Singapore — He led everyone to believe “she” was his childhood idol, then they were “university sweethearts”.

And then, five years ago, actor Desmond Tan apparently proposed. But to whom?

Read more here.

 

Pregnant, hungry & no cash, woman gets extra special treat from Kopitiam manager at VivoCity

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Singapore — A pregnant woman who had no cash on her to buy herself lunch at  Kopitiam in VivoCity expressed her thanks to the manager of a food court manager who paid for her meal.

Oddly enough, the woman who identifies herself as Pamela Loh posted her story on Wednesday (Dec 22) to Complaint Singapore on Facebook.

Read more here.

 

Room for rent: Landlord prefers nurse, share room with mum, take care & wash mum’s clothes, clean the house, monthly rental S$200

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up, Singapore and unsplash.com/modern affliction

Singapore — “You looking for tenant or helper?” asked a would-be tenant of a potential landlord, who also listed such uncommon details as tasks required of the tenant.

The potential tenant came across a listing of space for rent at Toa Payoh Vista and found the details confusing.

Read more here.

 

World champ Loh Kean Yew is delivering food hampers to needy people

 

Photo: FB screengrab/The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift

Singapore — World champion shuttler Loh Kean Yew was spotted shuttling food hampers around the community for a charity drive led by the Boys Brigade (BB) in Singapore.

And it’s only been two days since Loh, 24, then ranked 22nd in the world, brought home badminton’s world championship singles trophy to Singapore from Huelva, Spain.

Read more here.

 

‘You still look the same’ netizens tell Chan Chun Sing after he posts pic from his Sec 1 days

 

Photo: FB screengrab/ chanchunsing

Singapore — Does Singapore have its own equivalent of Dorian Gray?

Dorian Gray is the famous fictional character who stayed forever youthful, even as a portrait of him aged and withered in a room hidden from all but himself.

Read more here.

