Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 12

Man says kimchi soup he ordered at Clementi Mall tastes ‘totally like plain water’

Singapore is known for abundant choices of delicious and affordable dishes, so it’s reasonable for people to expect to receive flavourful food whenever they order it. To his surprise, the kimchi soup one man ordered turned out to have no flavour at all. Read more here…

S’porean says Msia PM Anwar has forgone his salary for the sake of M’sians… So how about S’pore’s PM?

A netizen’s video about Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying that he would not accept his salary in solidarity with the Malaysian people as they rally to deal with high living costs has been circulated on social media, getting many Singaporeans talking.

“Our prime minister’s salary is the highest in the entire world,” a TikToker said in a video he published on Nov 30. He then compared it with the leader of Singapore’s next-door neighbour, Malaysia.

Read more here…

KF Seetoh: We are the most expensive city, not the richest. Now u know why your wallet so empty

SINGAPORE: On Dec 1, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Singapore as the most expensive city, with New York sharing the number one spot. It is the eighth time in a decade that the Little Red Dot has taken pole position. Food guru and Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh commented on this in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 11). “Check..we are the most expensive city in the world hor, not the richest ah. Now u know why your wallet so empty. Wonder who or what we owe this award to. But we are the world’s cheapest food city fr a developed nation. Count your blessings, thank your favourite hawkers.” Read more here…

Netizen says their only goal for 2023 is to meet DJ Jade Rasif

Jade Rasif, a 28-year-old Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality and former actress, shared her rave experiences when she visited Bali, Indonesia.

In an Instagram post, the DJ compiled all photos and snippets from her ‘weekend camera roll’ to encapsulate her memorable happenings from the trip.

Read more here…

85yo retired teacher hit by truck at Serangoon Gardens, dies from injuries

A former teacher on his way home to Berwick Drive in Serangoon Gardens was hit by a truck resulting in his death on Thursday (Dec 8). The deceased’s family is currently seeking witnesses to the incident to assist in police investigations. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg