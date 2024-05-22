SINGAPORE: An apology was issued by Mr Goh Choon Phong, the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, in the wake of the flight forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after the plane encountered sudden extreme turbulence.

Flight SQ321 had departed from London Heathrow, had been in the air for around 10 hours, and was at 37,000 feet when the incident occurred. It resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries to the 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

After the pilot declared a medical emergency, he diverted the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to Bangkok, where it landed at 3:45 pm on May 21 (Tuesday).

“We are deeply saddened by this incident,” said Mr Goh, who expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased in a two-minute and 49-second video posted on Wednesday morning on the airline’s social media channels.

“We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ 321 went through. Our priority is to render all possible assistance to our passengers and crew members.”

He added that Singapore Airlines immediately sent a team to Bangkok.

At 5:05 on Wednesday morning (May 22), a relief flight with 143 passengers and crew members who could travel landed in Singapore, while 79 passengers and six crew members remained in Bangkok.

“This includes the injured who are receiving medical treatment as well as their families and loved ones who were on the flight,” added Mr Goh. “We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities on the investigations.

We will provide updates through social media channels as more information becomes available. Family members and loved ones of those on board SQ 321 can call our hotlines for further assistance.

Once again, our deepest apologies to everyone affected by this incident. Please be assured that Singapore Airlines is here to help and support you during this difficult time.”

The fatality has since been identified as Mr Geoffrey Kitchen, a 73-year-old British man who was en route to Asia for a holiday with his wife.

The flight had been carrying 56 Australians, 47 British nationals, two Canadians, one German, three Indians, two Indonesians, one Icelander, four Irish, one Israeli, 16 Malaysians, two from Myanmar, 23 New Zealanders, five Filipinos, 41 Singaporeans, one South Korean, two Spaniards and four from the United States.

Several Singaporean officials have issued statements regarding the incident, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote:

“Glad that most passengers and crew from SQ321 have safely arrived in Singapore this morning via a relief flight. Some are still in Bangkok and receiving medical attention.

I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the passenger who passed away.

My thanks to everyone here and overseas who are doing their best to help those affected, and I wish the injured passengers and crew a quick recovery.” /TISG

