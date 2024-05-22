;
Home News

SIA CEO apologizes for ‘traumatic experience’ after flight was forced to land in Bangkok due to severe turbulence

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: An apology was issued by Mr Goh Choon Phong, the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, in the wake of the flight forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after the plane encountered sudden extreme turbulence.

Flight SQ321 had departed from London Heathrow, had been in the air for around 10 hours, and was at 37,000 feet when the incident occurred. It resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries to the 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

After the pilot declared a medical emergency, he diverted the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to Bangkok, where it landed at 3:45 pm on May 21 (Tuesday).

“We are deeply saddened by this incident,” said Mr Goh, who expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased in a two-minute and 49-second video posted on Wednesday morning on the airline’s social media channels.

“We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ 321 went through. Our priority is to render all possible assistance to our passengers and crew members.”

See also  SIA apologises after passengers were left stranded at KLIA for over 7 hours

He added that Singapore Airlines immediately sent a team to Bangkok.

At 5:05 on Wednesday morning (May 22), a relief flight with 143 passengers and crew members who could travel landed in Singapore, while 79 passengers and six crew members remained in Bangkok.

“This includes the injured who are receiving medical treatment as well as their families and loved ones who were on the flight,” added Mr Goh. “We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities on the investigations.

We will provide updates through social media channels as more information becomes available. Family members and loved ones of those on board SQ 321 can call our hotlines for further assistance.

Once again, our deepest apologies to everyone affected by this incident. Please be assured that Singapore Airlines is here to help and support you during this difficult time.”

The fatality has since been identified as Mr Geoffrey Kitchen, a 73-year-old British man who was en route to Asia for a holiday with his wife.

See also  "Too adorable!" — Tiny SIA "stewardess" wins praise online

The flight had been carrying 56 Australians, 47 British nationals, two Canadians, one German, three Indians, two Indonesians, one Icelander, four Irish, one Israeli, 16 Malaysians, two from Myanmar, 23 New Zealanders, five Filipinos, 41 Singaporeans, one South Korean, two Spaniards and four from the United States.

Several Singaporean officials have issued statements regarding the incident, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote:

“Glad that most passengers and crew from SQ321 have safely arrived in Singapore this morning via a relief flight. Some are still in Bangkok and receiving medical attention.

I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the passenger who passed away.

My thanks to everyone here and overseas who are doing their best to help those affected, and I wish the injured passengers and crew a quick recovery.” /TISG

Read also: PM Wong expresses shock and sadness over traumatic SIA flight

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

NTU scientists uncover key quantum properties in topological materials

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Amazon invested over $2 billion in Singapore last year

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU scientists develop colour-changing 2D halide perovskites

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.