Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 29

Maid being packed off to Philippines by her current employer who allowed her to look for new employer the day before, asks what can she do to remain in Singapore

A foreign domestic worker was at a loss for what to do after her employer told her ticket had been booked, and she was being sent back to the Philippines the next day.

In a post on Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), Majalia Padilla said she was asking a question on behalf of the domestic worker who is her friend. Ms Padilla wrote on Wednesday (Apr 27) that the friend thought that her employers would release her from her existing contract.

SATIRE: Netizens joke about Josephine Teo’s emotional video in Parliament, saying it should win her Star Awards 2022

This article is a satire and not factual. Following last Sunday’s (Apr 24) Star Awards, netizens were quick to take to social media to share their opinions on who should have won. Many quipped that a top contender for Best Actress should have been Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs. Netizens were making fun of her emotion-filled speech in Parliament on Sept 1, 2020, in which she promised to help Singapore workers “bounce back” and “emerge stronger”. Ms Teo who was then Minister for Manpower, earned their “vote” with her earnest, sometimes halting, speech. For a considerable part of her performance, she seemed to be tearful or on the verge of tears. Read more here.

Gojek driver, sole breadwinner, believes passenger stole his bag containing his wallet, personal cards and S$526 in cash, wife appeals for help and wishes the contents be returned

The wife of a private-hire vehicle driver has appealed for information online, saying that her husband’s bag was stolen by a passenger. On Facebook’s Complaint Singapore page, Aisyah Lim related their “heartbreaking” experience on Wednesday (Apr 27), noting that her husband is the sole breadwinner.

In the midst of Ramadan, and with Hari Raya coming up, she wrote, “it feels so hard for us whole family. Days that we (are) supposed to celebrate joy but have to be so stressful,” said Ms Lim. She said her husband works as a PHV driver for Gojek to earn money for their two young children.

Singapore dollar hits record high against ringgit at 3.16, attracting Malaysians to work in Singapore

The Malaysian currency, the Ringgit, is now the subject of memes and jokes on Twitter and Facebook. Since the re-opening of Malaysia-Singapore borders, the Ringgit rate has dropped, attracting a huge number of Singaporeans to Johor Bahru’s bazaars and supermarkets.

The Ringgit was trading at RM3.16 to the Singapore dollar yesterday. It has a two-fold impact on Malaysia. One is, workers from Johor are leaving to work in Singapore. The other is hourly rates are rising in Malaysia and employers are worried.

ICA: Avoid peak hours if visiting Malaysia over the long weekends

If you are planning to visit Malaysia over the Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa holidays, the Immigration, and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) advises that you check the traffic situation and avoid the expected peak hours.

“Traffic flow through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas is expected to be heavy during the upcoming long holiday weekend,” ICA said on Wednesday in a media release. Northbound traffic is expected to be heavy between Friday and Saturday. Singapore-bound traffic is expected to be heavy from next Tuesday (May 3) through Wednesday (May 4).

