‘Crazy lady starts videoing me for no reason… doing the same to other people’ at MRT

Photo: FB screengrab/ Singapore Incidents

“Had anyone encounter the same or seen her before?”

By Anna Maria Romero
A woman posted a video on social media alleging that another woman began to follow her around, taking a video of her, as she was walking to the MRT one day.

The video was shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday (Apr 28), where it’s been viewed almost 100,000 times.

“This crazy lady starts videoing me for no reason as im walking to the mrt. Believed she had been doing the same to other people before me too. 

Asked her what she wants but she doesnt reply. Videoing me all the way to the mrt. I tried to ignore her after that and she proceed to video a uncle,” wrote netizen Xiao Feng, before adding, 

“Had anyone encounter the same or seen her before?”

In the video, a woman in a red top and a short orange skirt can be seen with her mobile phone to her face, appearing to take a video for over ten seconds. 

She comes quite close to the poster, who can then be heard irately saying, “What the hell?”

The poster also appears to push the woman’s arm down, but with not enough force for her to drop her phone.

“What do you want? What do you want?” the poster also asks.

However, the woman seemingly taking the video gives no reply, which comes across as creepy and unnerving.

The clip then cuts to the woman, now some meters away, taking a video of a man for a few seconds, before putting down her phone and walking away.

A number of netizens commenting on the video said that the woman holding the mobile phone looked as though she were under stress or had mental problems.

Others seemed to recognize her from previous incidents of erratic behaviour since the poster had asked if anyone had seen her before.

Who filmed who? TikToker clarifies after accusing man in navy uniform who put his phone between his legs of filming her on MRT

