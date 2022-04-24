Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 24

- Advertisement -

The Supremacy of Singapore’s “Interesting Maths”

I shouldn’t say it too loudly, but whilst Lee Kuan Yew did do many good things for Singapore, he committed a crime against the world of mathematics by ensuring that someone who could have been one of the most notable mathematicians in history, never became a professional mathematician.

That mathematician is his son, our current Prime Minister, Mr Lee Hsien Loong. He was the Senior Wrangler (ranked 1st in the Maths Tripos, the famously difficult undergraduate mathematics course) at Cambridge University. He scored 31 alphas, 12 more than the runner-up.

Jobs: 72% jump in local searches for jobs abroad: US-based positions most popular

Jobs: 72% jump in local searches for jobs abroad: US-based positions most popular

More job seekers now based in Singapore may be eyeing greener pastures abroad. The local arm of a global jobs portal Indeed reports that there has been a 72-per-cent increase in searches for positions based overseas. Amid a substantial rise in local offers and a recovering economy, locals, and others based here who are seeking employment are also interested in available positions abroad, according to a press release that Indeed issued on Thursday (April 21).

Woman in Petir Road secretly kills neighbour's plants with suspected acidic substance, also said to burn incense with nasty suffocating smell

Yet another encounter with a neighbour from hell has left a family feeling unsafe in their own home. A family residing in Petir Road has reached out to The Independent Singapore regarding their "nuisance neighbour who loved to harass" them. On March 31 this year, Ms Elsie noticed that their plants looked unhealthy with yellowish leaves.

Letter to the Editor: Why beer is more expensive in Singapore than in UK? — Question to Lawrence Wong

Dear Editor, I have recently returned home from the UK. As someone who enjoys the occasional pint of beer or ale with my meal, I was surprised to discover that for the amount of SGD 5.00-7.00 anyone could have a pint of draught beer in an English pub. There's a great variety to choose from – Stella to Peroni, Heineken to Fosters and Budweiser to Carlsberg. Served fresh from the tap.

Letter to the Editor: Motorists say food delivery riders are reckless but I blame both riders and drivers

Dear Editor, I refer to the following article: Motorists say food delivery riders taking too much risk by riding recklessly to earn their living. I read the feedback, all blaming each other. I blame the riders and drivers. Both are at fault.

