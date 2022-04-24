Home News Forum Letter to the Editor: Motorists say food delivery riders are reckless but...

Letter to the Editor: Motorists say food delivery riders are reckless but I blame both riders and drivers

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singaproe

"I blame the riders and drivers. Both are at fault" - Letter writer

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor,

I refer to the following article: Motorists say food delivery riders taking too much risk by riding recklessly to earn their living.

I read the feedback, all blaming each other.
I blame the riders and drivers.
Both are at fault.
The drivers are required to slow down at any crossing. In fact, even though people are approaching, they will step on the accelerator rather than the brakes.
For the riders, signages are set up, yet who bothers to read them? They’re required to dismount and push. How many of them will do it?  They think they can make it by cycling across.
Creating humps will not solve any problem. In fact it will only create problems for the handicapped or senior citizens with walking problems. The one and only effective way would be to strictly enforce the law.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore.

https://theindependent.sg/motorists-say-food-delivery-riders-taking-too-much-risk-by-riding-recklessly-to-earn-their-living/

