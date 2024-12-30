CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

“Squid Game” Season 2 review: More brutal, aggressive, and bizarre than the original

ByLydia Koh

December 30, 2024
KOREA: The day after Christmas often comes with the realization that you may have overindulged during the holiday season—both in generosity and spending.

Right on cue, the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game arrives, according to The Star.

Netflix’s dark South Korean series, where financially desperate individuals compete in deadly childhood games for a life-changing cash prize, captured global attention in its first season, blending social commentary with shocking twists.

Debuting in 2021, Squid Game became an unexpected cultural phenomenon, winning six Emmys and amassing 2.8 billion global streams, making it Netflix’s most successful title to date.

The original nine-episode series resonated with audiences, tapping into post-pandemic anxieties through its dystopian lens of survival at any cost.

Its popularity even led to an English-language spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, and sparked demand for multiple seasons—a rarity for Korean television.

Lofty expectations

Season two faces the daunting task of meeting its predecessor’s lofty expectations. While the first season thrived on its element of surprise, the follow-up feels more familiar, reintroducing iconic elements like the sinister “red light, green light” doll.

Though it starts slower, the seven-episode arc delivers its signature mix of tension and shocking brutality. Returning protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), scarred by his previous victory, is now determined to dismantle the deadly game.

Meanwhile, police detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) continues his quest to expose its corrupt overseers. Despite their efforts, the lure of wealth pulls contestants back, creating fierce conflicts among them.

Chilling revelations

New players, including a disgraced crypto star and a gambling addict, bring fresh dynamics. Meanwhile, the show delves deeper into the shadowy figures orchestrating the games, offering chilling revelations.

Although slightly rushed, season two maintains the high stakes and psychological tension fans loved. It’s a worthy continuation, blending disdain for the players and the game with undeniable entertainment.

