SINGAPORE — Former Singapore national football players Noh Alam Shah and Isa Halim have embarked on an overseas coaching attachment with Japanese top-flight club Tokyo Verdy, made possible through the newly launched ‘Coaches Overseas Attachment’ pilot programme by Unleash The Roar! (UTR).

The strategic partnership between UTR and Tokyo Verdy was sealed in May during Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua’s visit to Japan that month.

The politician discussed collaboration and football development between both countries with the Tokyo Verdy President, and the two signed a Memorandum of Understanding which kickstarted the coaches overseas attachment programme.

SPS Chua, who also chairs the UTR, highlighted that the national football movement has introduced a range of initiatives to cultivate a robust pipeline of homegrown football talents and boost youth engagement in the sport, with coaches serving as a vital catalyst in nurturing young potential and guiding experienced players to reach their full potential.

“Thus, it is equally important that we forge pathways for our coaches to gain experiences and insights, to elevate the standard of football coaching and shape the future of Singapore football. We extend our appreciation to Tokyo Verdy for their hospitality and support in nurturing our coaches and in making this partnership a success,” he explained.

Both Alam Shah and Isa are the first batch of coaches under the coaches overseas attachment programme. The duo hold an Asian Football Confederation ‘A’ Diploma Coaching licence, and will be support coaches for the Japanese team. They have started their overseas coaching attachment with Tokyo Verdy since May 24, and will be with the club until Dec 10.

Prior to the overseas coaching attachment with Tokyo Verdy, Alam Shah was the head coach with Singapore Premier League club Tanjong Pagar, while Isa one of the coaches for the ActiveSG Football Academy (Woodlands) and the Singapore Sports School.

Last year, Isa was awarded the Singapore Coach Medallion, which is presented to outstanding and inspiring coaches in Singapore who have significantly impacted the athletes, coaching community, and the sport.

“Receiving the Singapore Coach Medallion award is a great recognition, propelling me to work even harder to inspire athletes and other coaches. I extend special thanks to the ActiveSG football academy for providing the platform that kickstarted my coaching journey, and the Singapore Sports School football academy for trusting me as a young coach,” said coach Isa when presented with the coaching award last year.

Tokyo Verdy’s President, Nakamura, warmly welcomed the strategic partnership between his club and UTR, expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration and affirming his club’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s national football project.

He said, “We are extremely honoured to be a partner in supporting this national project led by the Singaporean government. Our Sports Director Mr. Ejiri and Head Coach Mr. Jofuku have also welcomed the training of the coaches for the Top Team. Our club is ready to support this project.

“And above all, we hope that our coaching methods, which place emphasis on player development, will be a learning experience for the support coaches, and that we will be able to contribute to the further development of Singapore’s football scene.”

Tokyo Verdy currently occupies the 11th spot in the highly competitive 20-team J1 League, with 24 points from five victories, nine draws, and four defeats. The club has a special connection with Singapore, as Tsutoma Ogura previously served as Tokyo Verdy’s assistant coach from 2022 before taking the reins as the Lions’ national team head coach.

During his visit to Japan, SPS Chua also seized the opportunity to hold discussions with key figures in Japanese football, including Miyamoto Tsuneyasu, President of the Japan Football Association, and Tetsuya Aida, Corporate Executive Officer (Global Business) of the J-League, to explore further collaboration opportunities and to strengthen ties between the two football communities.