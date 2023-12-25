Domestic Helpers Featured News

S’porean’s heartfelt message to SG maids who can’t be with their families during Christmas

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

December 25, 2023

SINGAPORE: While news revolving around domestic workers in Singapore can oftentimes be oversaturated with complaints and negative comments, an online user decided to add positivity to the subject in a recent post.

The individual took to an online group to share a heartfelt message of gratitude, empathising with maids and housekeepers in Singapore who cannot be with their families over the coming holidays.

An anonymous participant shared a rather heartwarming message in an online group on Wednesday (Dec 20). The open letter was dedicated to domestic workers in Singapore.

“To all the dedicated housekeepers and maids in Singapore, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for your hard work and selflessness,” the letter read.

“As Christmas draws near, I understand that you may be missing your loved ones who are far away. Please know that your efforts and contributions are truly valued and appreciated.”

The online user then took the time to acknowledge the role domestic workers play in helping countless families in Singapore get by their day-to-day lives.

See also  Employer wants to hire maid who's willing to only use her phone once a week

“Your unwavering commitment to assisting numerous families in Singapore is commendable, and your dedication does not go unnoticed,” the user wrote.

“The countless hours you spend ensuring that homes are clean, comfortable, and well-maintained is a testament to your professionalism and care.

“During this festive season, I wish you a very happy and wonderful Christmas. May your hearts be filled with joy, and may you find comfort in knowing that your dedication positively impacts the lives of those you serve.”

The letter also reminded them to find time to rest and focus on themselves. “Remember to take some time for yourself, to rest and rejuvenate, as you deserve it,” it read.

“Thank you for all that you do, not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year. Your hard work and dedication make a significant difference in the lives of many families. Merry Christmas! And may the coming year bring you peace, happiness, and the warmth of love.”

See also  Maid says she's depressed because her employer complains about everything she cooks; wants transfer but afraid of another 2 months' salary cut

According to the abstract of a study by Shirlena Huang and Brenda S.A. Yeoh, published in World Scientific’s series on Singapore’s 50 Years of Nation-Building, despite the role of domestic workers often being overlooked by society, they have also been described as the “invisible backbone” of numerous economies.

With the holidays just around the corner, messages and reminders to show kindness to people, especially those often overlooked, are as important as informative news.

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Lee Wei Ling: A life spent standing up for her beliefs, come what may

October 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Lee Hsien Yang confirms he will not be returning to Singapore for Lee Wei Ling’s funeral

October 10, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy Featured News

Marketing and HR vacancies rise but number of job postings have still dropped thanks to other industries

October 10, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Home News

Lee Wei Ling: A life spent standing up for her beliefs, come what may

October 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Asia

Fugitive father seen with his children in New Zealand wilderness

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Nepalese teen breaks record by climbing world’s highest peaks

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
In the Hood

Woman feels stressed because her neighbours continuously burn strong incense in the hallway and were caught trimming parts of her mum’s plant

October 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.