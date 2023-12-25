SINGAPORE: While news revolving around domestic workers in Singapore can oftentimes be oversaturated with complaints and negative comments, an online user decided to add positivity to the subject in a recent post.

The individual took to an online group to share a heartfelt message of gratitude, empathising with maids and housekeepers in Singapore who cannot be with their families over the coming holidays.

An anonymous participant shared a rather heartwarming message in an online group on Wednesday (Dec 20). The open letter was dedicated to domestic workers in Singapore.

“To all the dedicated housekeepers and maids in Singapore, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for your hard work and selflessness,” the letter read.

“As Christmas draws near, I understand that you may be missing your loved ones who are far away. Please know that your efforts and contributions are truly valued and appreciated.”

The online user then took the time to acknowledge the role domestic workers play in helping countless families in Singapore get by their day-to-day lives.

“Your unwavering commitment to assisting numerous families in Singapore is commendable, and your dedication does not go unnoticed,” the user wrote.

“The countless hours you spend ensuring that homes are clean, comfortable, and well-maintained is a testament to your professionalism and care.

“During this festive season, I wish you a very happy and wonderful Christmas. May your hearts be filled with joy, and may you find comfort in knowing that your dedication positively impacts the lives of those you serve.”

The letter also reminded them to find time to rest and focus on themselves. “Remember to take some time for yourself, to rest and rejuvenate, as you deserve it,” it read.

“Thank you for all that you do, not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year. Your hard work and dedication make a significant difference in the lives of many families. Merry Christmas! And may the coming year bring you peace, happiness, and the warmth of love.”

According to the abstract of a study by Shirlena Huang and Brenda S.A. Yeoh, published in World Scientific’s series on Singapore’s 50 Years of Nation-Building, despite the role of domestic workers often being overlooked by society, they have also been described as the “invisible backbone” of numerous economies.

With the holidays just around the corner, messages and reminders to show kindness to people, especially those often overlooked, are as important as informative news.