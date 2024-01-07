SINGAPORE: A netizen who said they believe most of Singapore’s current problems are due to overpopulation recently sparked a lively discussion on Reddit.

u/Commercial_Stomach40 wrote that the problems people commonly complain about “made me come to a conclusion that many of these problems are due to the sheer number of people cramped on a tiny island vying for too little resources, and that many of these problems could be resolved if we could hypothetically reduce the population drastically.”

The issues that the Reddit user addressed include housing, writing, “The long queues for houses and the frustrating process of applying for BTOs (Build-To-Order flats), often leading to multiple rejections or settling for less desirable units, are clear indicators of overpopulation.

The demand far exceeds the supply, leaving various groups, including singles and the LGBT community, struggling to find a place in this tight market.

This housing crunch is a direct result of too many people vying for limited space. The ratio of buyers to available units are 10, 12 or even 15 times the number of actual availability. Imagine a group of 10 sharing a meal meant for one.”

u/Commercial_Stomach40 also discussed why they think public services, vehicle affordability, access to education, the job market and even “leisure activities and space” would be improved with a smaller population in Singapore.

“The relentless presence of crowds is a constant in Singaporean life. From squeezing onto public transport to queuing for nearly every aspect of daily living, the stress and unhappiness many feel can be traced back to overpopulation,” u/Commercial_Stomach40 added.

Later, the Reddit user responded to some commenters who turned the thread into an “SG vs Foreigner argument,” saying, “This was a post simply about whether we have too many people and too little resources to sustain a good quality of life. Whether its foreigners or not doesn’t matter.”

One commenter disagreed that the problem is overpopulation, appearing to think it’s a question of economic attitude and competitive nature.

“I think the problems stem from Singapore’s over-arching ‘need’ to keep upping the GDP. That underlies the large number of immigrants and foreign workers. And the long working hours and lack of work-life balance.”

Another shared this opinion: “High population density makes life more intense, but that comes with many conveniences too. I’d say Singapore is one of the more liveable cities. I can’t imagine living in NYC, HK, Seoul or Shanghai. I think it will be interesting to compare how life is like in Tokyo, Zurich and London but they all have their own set of problems too.” /TISG

