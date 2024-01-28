SINGAPORE: First-time homebuyers in Singapore are in for a treat this year, with a number of new condominiums just about set to launch or have recently launched.

And to make things easier for everyone, The Independent Singapore has drawn up a list of nine properties well worth giving a look, with around 9,000 units up for grabs.

Recently-launched condos

First, let’s have a look at properties that have launched already:

Two of them are freehold developments, The Arcady @ Boon Heng and Watten House.

The Arcady @ Boon Keng in District 12, 51 of the 172 units have already been scooped up. Most sold are one- and two-bedroom units, with prices that start at under $2,400 psf. All 11 one-bedroom units have been sold.

Watten House is located at Shelford Road in District 11. Fifty-seven per cent of its 180 units have already been sold. This prime property has three, four, five, and six-bedroom units; the average price is $3,200 psf.

If Jurong East appeals to you, you might want to quickly head over to J’DEN residences at 2 Jurong East Central 1 because 88 per cent of the 368 units have already been snapped up. The units sold at $2500 psf since its launch last November.

The last three on the list of condominiums are Hillock Green, Lumina Grand EC, and Hillhaven.

District 26’s Hillock Green has 474 units across three towers, over a quarter of which (28 per cent) have already been sold. The property offers one to four-bedroom units priced at $2100 psf.

Lumina Grand EC, meanwhile, is more moderately priced than the properties above, at $1500 psf. The property, located at District 23 on Bukit Batok West Ave 5, boasts 512 three to five-bedroom units.

Hillhaven, meanwhile, was launched just last Saturday (Jan 20), and by 6 o’clock on the evening of that date, around 59 of 179 units released had been sold at $1950 psf. The project in District 23 is a joint development by the Far East Organization and Sekisui House.

Is the best yet to come?

Three condominiums are set to launch soon.

The Hill @One North (TH@ON) at 15 Slim Barracks Rise has 142 two to four-bedroom units and five commercial units.

Interested parties may preview the units from Feb 10 to 20 next month, and the booking day is scheduled for Feb 24th. Prices average at about $2300 psf.

Meanwhile, Lentoria at Lentor Hills Road has 267 one to four-bedroom units with prices starting at $1,130 psf. The show flat starts previews on Feb 17, and the sales booking date is March 2.

And finally, there’s SORA at Jurong Lake District. The development has 440 one-bedroom plus study to five-bedroom units, priced at $1900 psf. Showings are by appointment. /TISG

Read also: First 2 condos launched for 2024; only 1/3 units sold