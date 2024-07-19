SINGAPORE: SOSD Singapore has launched a crowdfunding appeal to cover the medical costs for Ophelia, a stray dog diagnosed with cancer who has since passed away. The appeal was shared in a heartfelt Facebook post on Friday, July 12, detailing Ophelia’s journey and the expenses incurred during her treatment.

Ophelia’s story with SOSD began years ago when she was rescued during a routine sterilisation under their Trap-Neuter-Release programme. Despite her tough life on the streets, SOSD described her as a resilient dog with a wagging tail that defied her hardships.

However, Ophelia’s journey took a heartbreaking turn. Her caregivers noticed that her leg had become severely swollen. It took several attempts to bring her in, but with their help, SOSD managed to get Ophelia to the vet. The diagnosis was grim, likely cancer. To give her a fighting chance, the vets recommended amputation.

There was hope as the surgery began, but tragically, Ophelia’s battle was brief. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, she passed away shortly after the operation.

“Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Ophelia crossed the rainbow bridge shortly after the operation. Her passing left a void, as we had hoped for a better life for her after recovery, but also a determination to honour her memory and the countless others like her,” SOSD noted in their post.

Now, SOSD faces the challenge of covering the veterinary bills incurred during Ophelia’s care, which total S$4,800.

To address this, they have launched a crowdfunding appeal and are sincerely asking for public support.

“We sincerely ask for your support, as every dollar raised will not only settle these debts, but also ensure that other animals in need receive the same level of care and compassion.”

To make a donation, visit this link.

As of writing, SOSD Singapore has gathered S$5,728 (tax-deductible) from 43 donors. /TISG