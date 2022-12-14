Sora Ma says she feels inferior when singing alongside professional singers

SINGAPORE: Sora Ma, 38, a Malaysian actress based in Singapore, is passionate about music. She says that she wants to release her very own song composition to express her perspective on life.

The actress describes herself as a little girl who loves to sing. However, when she was given a chance to perform with other professional singers, she suddenly felt inferior.

During the Singapore Chinese Cultural Center and YES 933 recently, Sora Ma had the opportunity to make her debut as a singer by singing some popular numbers. She stated that she would do her best and work harder on her music in the future – and maybe release her own songs.

“After I participated in the awards ceremony of the Singapore Lyrics and Songs Copyright Association for the first time this year, I found that I am quite passionate about music. But there are many seniors in the music industry at the scene. I am ashamed to say [sic] that I will definitely create songs. A song that fits the circumstances of my life,” the actress exclaimed.

On a different note, Sora Ma recently won “Best Supporting Actress” at the Asia Content Awards.

“It is a dream come true to win an award on the international stage this time,” she added.

With regards to her next goal, she said: “An artist has many dreams and goals, but it is hard to say what goal I want to achieve now. As long as someone likes me and watches me act, I can use my skills to show my talent. Acting is already a gift to me”.

