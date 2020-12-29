Sophie Turner misses baby bump

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a memorable year with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning that many people are not able to spend the holiday season with loved ones.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is self-isolating with her husband Joe Jonas and their newborn daughter Willa and she has been reflecting on what she is missing.

The actress shared a selfie on Instagram Stories from earlier this year when she was still pregnant with her daughter. Responding to a prompt, “Something you miss,” Sophie wrote, “MY BELLY.” The heartfelt photo is a reminder of just how much has changed for the actress this year as the new mother has been adjusting to life with a baby daughter.

The X-Men actress also posted a selfie taken by her husband during the Christmas holidays. In the snap, the couple are seen wearing matching Christmas hats. Recently, it has been reported that the couple may be hoping to expand their family sooner or later. An insider shared with Us Weekly, “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby … They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Turner and Jonas have quickly taken to parenthood. “The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source told the publication. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Born February 21 1996, Sophie Belinda Jonas (née Turner) is an English actress. She is known for portraying Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Sophie appeared in the television film The Thirteenth Tale (2013) and made her feature film debut in Another Me (2013). She appeared in the action comedy Barely Lethal (2015) and portrayed a young Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men film series (2016–2019).