“Everything is so tasty” — Rain praises wife Kim Tae Hee’s cooking skills

On their children’s love of food, he mentions the need to cook a lot more than originally intended

Rain and Kim Tae Hee the celebrity couple. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Seoul — South Korean celebrity Rain has boasted about his actress wife Kim Tae Hee’s cooking skills.

Appearing as a guest star on an episode of My Little Old Boy on Sunday (Dec 27), he got candid about a thing or two on married life with children.

Rain, 38, emphasised that he is a husband who does not ask his wife for help when doing household chores. He added that they each cook dishes that they themselves like to eat.

He disclosed that Kim, 40, is an amazing cook who “likes to prepare dishes with only the finest ingredients for her family”.

Rain said: “I really eat everything she cooks. Really, everything is so tasty. She’s so good at cooking.”

They got married in 2017 and have 2 children.

Speaking about dealing with their children’s love of food, the singer-actor said he recently found the need to cook a lot more than originally intended so that there is enough for everyone. He said: “There is no such thing as a ‘one bite’.”

Rain and wife Kim Tae Hee. Picture: Instagram

Rain, whose name is Jung Ji Hoon, is a singer-songwriter, actor and music producer.

His musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established him as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, he made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award. /TISG

