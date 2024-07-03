SINGAPORE: Some people have apparently found a “sweet” video from former People’s Action Party MP Lam Pin Min to be, well, quite sour.

Over social media, Dr Lam posted photos and videos of a recent outreach where he and the PAP team and volunteers gave out ice cream at Rivervale Plaza in Sengkang East and Kopitiam City in Sengkang Central.

In one of the videos, an attractive young woman in a white dress is spoon-fed ice cream by another woman who appears to be Theodora Lai. The two women are shown surrounded by three young men also dressed in white.

Ms Lai, introduced in 2022 as the chair of PAP’s branch in Sengkang North, shared the same video on her Instagram account.

According to the video caption posted on Sunday (June 30), PAP’s Sengkang Team went around with YoungPAP to distribute ice cream to celebrate Youth Day.

However, some netizens on TikTok and Reddit seemed to find the video of poor taste. None of the people shown in the video says anything, and its background music, rather surprisingly, is a slow love song.

After taking the ice cream into her mouth, the woman clutches her cheek and gives the other woman who fed her a smile, but by the end of the seven-second video, she looks somewhat bothered.

“Cringe!” a TikTok user wrote.

Other netizens seemed insulted by the idea of the PAP gaining points with people by giving away ice cream.

“Instead of improving our cost of living, you give out ice cream,” one wrote, adding, “Just reduce the GST can?”

“I don’t want ice cream. I want sheltered walkway from sengkang grand mall to 278C,” another wrote.

“they give u scoops of ice cream while they raise utilities bills by July..how ironic…,” opined another.

A TikTok user wrote, “Come la PAP upload TikTok (about) what is done for needy Singaporeans … we don’t need entertainer la.”

Over on Reddit, one user on the platform reminded others that the PAP has recently teamed up with like-minded individuals in an initiative called “Friends of PAP,” including some influencers.

“We’re gonna get more of this type of video,” they surmised.

Dr Lam, who heads the PAP Sengkang GRC, had been MP for Sengkang West under Ang Mo Kio GRC from 2006 to 2011 and then MP for Sengkang West when it was made a single-member constituency from 2011 to 2020.

In the last General Election, the PAP lost to the Workers’ Party in the then newly-created Sengkang GRC, even though its slate had Dr Lam, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng and former Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs. /TISG

